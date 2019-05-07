Russians helped Trump; Mueller convicted some
Regarding the recent letter, “Barr must probe origin of anti-Trump conspiracy”:
The writer seemed to have the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller all figured out before his report was released. The writer seemed to think it only found that the Hillary Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Russian agents conspired to create a phony dossier implicating Donald Trump, and that some who did should be indicted.
Republicans seem to forget that this was about Russian interference in the presidential election that is thought to have helped Trump win the presidency. The kings of fake news and Trump have done a good job of misrepresenting and dismissing the report and the related indictments that resulted from the investigation.
Kevin Dolan
Mays landing
Notre Dame will return
The dark day in Paris brought tears of sorrow to the eyes of many. But in time, Notre Dame Cathedral will return to greatness. The people will then have tears of joy. And on that day, the sun will shine.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Dems redirect witch hunt
For the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, the hue and cry from the Democrats was that he won the office due to Russian collusion. Now that the Mueller report has been released and showed no signs of collusion, the Democrats are falling back, trying to have him release his income tax statements.
President Trump has moved this country to economic prosperity and global leadership, without having to produce his tax statement. It appears that releasing this information would not have had an impact on the direction he has taken this county. As long as the individuals running for this position are qualified, I see no reason for them to release their tax returns.
So it’s back to the same old, same old. Democrats are on a witch hunt to attempt to discredit the president. Where would Americans be today, if the Democrats had worked with the president instead of against him.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
A.C. midtown too busy
With spring and summer weather almost here, maybe it’s time for the mayor, the City Council and planning commission to have bike and running marathons come to town where the Ocean Casino Resort is located, rather than have traffic jams in the middle of town.
Two weeks ago, there was a beer fest and marathon the same day, and it was horrible trying to drive in Atlantic City.
David Barsky
Atlantic City