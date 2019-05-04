Limit elected terms to 2
The struggle for power between the two major political parties has become so acrimonious that the possibility of a truce seems unlikely. In the meantime, the nation’s problems, as well as its citizens, are ignored as minor irritants.
Of course, it’s the citizenry who are responsible for this national tragedy, especially those who fail to vote. People should disrupt the tranquility of the parties by imposing a two-term limit for any candidate on the ballot, regardless of party.
Perhaps then the people’s wishes will really be given consideration.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Liberals not open-minded
On the Phil Donahue show in 1976, legendary actor John Wayne said that he understood a liberal to be someone who listens to all sides, and then makes up his or her mind. He said that he considered himself to be a liberal.
But, according to Wayne, the trend then was otherwise and the liberals were only listening to what came out of their own mouths. It seems that 43 years have passed and not much has changed, at least as far as the Duke’s view is concerned, rest his soul.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
Stop fossil fuel projects
Gov. Phil Murphy ran on a pledge to achieve 100 percent clean energy in New Jersey. Now it is time for him to act on his promise by declaring a moratorium on the dozen or so new fossil fuel projects in the state.
I think catastrophic climate change is already beginning; I see it in costly weather events. An example of the many quality-of-life, dollars-and-cents consequences of climate change: because of rising seas, new homes on the shore are likely to be flooded before their owners expect.
I think New Jersey is experiencing more climate change than most states. A recent Associated Press report said New Jersey is experiencing the third highest temperature increase in the United States, following Alaska and Vermont.
We have a clean and renewable alternative source of energy to these dirty fuels: wind. It is time to develop wind energy programs.
I call on the governor to do what he knows is right for the people of New Jersey: Back a moratorium on all fossil fuel projects now and go full steam ahead to develop wind and solar energy programs.
Jessica Anderson
Linwood