Margate should separate beach ice cream licenses
It appears that for the last five months, no individual or company has been interested in paying the minimum bid amount for beach ice cream vending in Margate this summer.
I respectfully request that the city of Margate consider the following suggestion for this summer’s beach ice cream vending:
Offer five individual licenses at a price of $10,200 each.
Applicants should be picked out of a hat. No one individual, company or people employed or associated with a single company should be permitted initially to buy more than one license.
If initially all five licenses do not sell, then at a later date the city can permit applicants to apply for and purchase additional licenses.
I am certain that all of the licenses would be sold and the city would obtain more than the current minimum bid amount. Additionally, in the future this method may also eliminate the possibility of a bidder withholding his bid in future bids.
I know many individual vendors and veterans that will buy individual licenses in a blink. Moreover, this would give local residents an opportunity for a great summer job.
Jim Callista
Longport
‘Angels’ help the fallen
I have heard people say they met their guardian “angels.” Well, I met mine.
In November, I was leaving a friend’s house when I fell flat on my face on a cement walkway. As soon as I fell, a man came running across the lawn (my first angel). As I rose to my knees, blood started dripping from my face. My angel ran to get some paper towels to hold on my face. While he was gone, a second man (my second angel) came and kneeled beside me. He said he would call an ambulance and I said I didn’t want one. I said get me up and to my car, which they did, and I drove home.
I don’t know what I would have done without them. I couldn’t get up by myself and I had nothing to hold on my face.
Pauline Tyndall
Absecon
Special Olympics event in Wildwood done well
I attended the Special Olympics basketball conference in Wildwood recently, a wonderful event. This is the second time my grandson made it to the finals, and the family is always a little apprehensive when he will be sleeping overnight in a hotel and interacting with so many new faces, but the coaches, referees and staff were so attentive and caring. From meals to transportation and lodging, all was handled so well and Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest are to be commended for hosting this. It is so nice that Special Olympics gives all athletes a time to shine.
Barbara J. Brennan
Lindenwold