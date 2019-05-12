NJ needs concealed carry
Regarding the recent letter, “Law-abiding citizens need right to carry a weapon”:
The writer’s view on concealed carry is spot on. Every upstanding citizen in this state should be able to carry, if they want. It’s our 2nd Amendment right. And New Jersey is deliberately and I think illegally going against our constitutional rights.
If you ask for a carry application at a police station, they tell you that you have no chance to get a permit in this state. It’s a shame. When a state adopts concealed carry, the crime rate drops significantly.
Every state trooper, police officer and sheriff’s officer I ask says they agree 100 percent with upstanding citizens that want to carry. If someone saw a relative being beaten on the street, have a weapon would let them stop the beating and hold the criminal until the police arrive.
New Jersey needs to catch up with the rest of the country. Its citizens need the right to concealed carry now.
Bob Donnell
Lower Township
Allow role in activities for home-schooled kids
My son, a N.J. certified school teacher, and daughter-in-law, a registered nurse and hospital pharmacist, home school their three children, ages 14, 12 and 10. The decision to home school was made three years ago when they realized that their children were not getting a quality education in their local school district. The children for the past three years have been involved in private tennis, art and piano lessons, augmented by extensive travel, most lately to Italy.
The state Board of Education and the NJSIAA both agree that school districts may allow home-schooled children to participate in school activities; e.g., clubs and sports. In practice, this participation is not permitted. As a former N.J. certified school business administrator, I believe such participation is not permitted for insurance liability reasons; however, parents may have insurance that covers their children’s potential injuries resulting from school sport activities.
My son recently called the Greater Egg Harbor School District superintendent’s office to inquire about his daughter’s possible participation in Cedar Creek High School’s tennis team. He received a categorical no. Yet $6,000 of his $8,000 property taxes goes to support the local school district. Perhaps he should be entitled to a rebate for services not rendered. Home schooling is a reality, and boards of education better wake up to that reality and adjust their policies accordingly.
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona