Media should admit role in anti-Trump effort
After the disastrous inaccurate reporting during Donald Trump’s campaign and the subsequent rash of obviously fake news, it’s hard to understand how so many so-called journalists didn’t question what the Mueller investigation was all about, as well as how and why it was initiated. In the end, the closest thing to collusion was President Trump’s joke that we should ask the Russians to give us copies of Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Not only have there been few if any mea culpas after no collusion was discovered, but news and opinion reporting got even worse. I can’t even rationalize how and why the media is buying what the Democrats are doing to discredit Attorney General William Barr and continue supporting the failed coup of the duly-elected president. Democrats and journalists are only proving that Barr and Trump are precisely what we need. They are the right men at the right time.
Sadly, now Rush Limbaugh, who is primarily an entertainer, is more of a journalist than most of those pretending to be journalists. As biased as Limbaugh is, at least he doesn’t rush to judgment or present erroneous talking points. He digs in to substantiate what he professes with specified rather than unnamed “reliable” sources. Try fact-checking him after he’s had the opportunity to fess up to the rare occasions when he is wrong. How much fessing up are we getting from CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post or Associated Press? Very little, if any.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
Mexican tomatoes tariff could raise local prices
There are new tariffs going on Mexican tomatoes and that might create a shortage of tomatoes in this country since Mexico exports to the U.S. are worth $2 billion each year. U.S. consumers might pay, according to a news report, from 38 to 70 percent more for Mexican tomatoes.
That’s OK with me. I buy my tomatoes at the shore and we have big, beautiful, delicious New Jersey-grown tomatoes, and I will enjoy them more knowing that the rest of the country is paying much more for tomatoes.
Or will they be paying more? I hope New Jersey tomato growers don’t ship their tomatoes to markets that will pay more. In that case, we might also pay more for tomatoes because of the tariffs on Mexican tomatoes.
Tariffs have consequences, some unintended. I am going to start a tomato garden.
David F. Lipton
Toms Rover
Teacher layoff concerns go well beyond ethnicity
Regarding the recent story, “Hispanics upset over Somers Point school layoffs”:
Layoffs of teachers are never the best choice, but I fail to understand how this affects the Hispanic population more than others. I believe that we should be more concerned for the needs of gifted and special needs children no matter what their ethnicity is. Losing a Spanish teacher is not the end of the world.
But oh! It is the Spanish speaking population they are concerned about! Maybe learning English would help instead of acting persecuted. Let’s focus on the needs of all the children and not a particular ethnicity.
Pam Johnson
Marmora