Equality Act against reason and natural law
I don’t think that all someone has to do to be a “woman” is to “think” they are a woman and then chemically alter and surgically mutilate their body. This is a psychological disorientation that must be lovingly addressed, not agreed with. If an anorexic “thinks” they are fat, we don’t agree with their body dysphoria. We help them see reality by way of reason and natural law.
The U.S. Equality Act would destroy the integrity and progress that girls and women have made in sports. We already have biological males competing as “girls” in schools, thus robbing female athletes of just and fair competition. This bill sets the stage for sports to become a hormonal and chemical altering game. It also condones the insanity of males dressing in the girls locker rooms.
The act would dismantle religious freedom and right to conscience by forcing the ideology du jour against thousands of years of sound Judeo-Christian morals and faith. These values have built and sustained the best of America, and only in departing from them we risk a culture of darkness.
Every day that Congress makes up laws, our freedoms are likely being infringed upon. The brilliant Constitution is what we must protect, but Marxist ideologies, disguised as progressive, keep chipping away at this incredible document.
The Equality Act is an assault on freedom, distorting truth and promoting dangerous experimentation on people, with children as its prime target.
Kelly McCarron
Margate
Murphy wrong to support marijuana, assisted suicide
As an independent voter and thinker, I oppose Gov. Phil Murphy’s political proposals.
First, the legalization of marijuana. Doctors and the medical profession have recently reported that claims that medical marijuana is beneficial to illness are highly overstated. It is a mind-altering, needless drug, especially harmful to young people.
My second issue with Murphy is his approval of assisted suicide. Are we always capable of making this decision? I think not, and believe this policy is a mistake.
Nancy Woerner
Northfield
Electoral College works, giving all states a voice
I have seen a few articles and letters calling for the elimination of the Electoral College in order to elect U.S. presidents directly by popular vote. I also see some states changing the way they award their electoral votes to mimic the popular vote.
I would like to point out two things. One, the U.S. is not a democracy, but a federal democratic republic. Our Founding Fathers devised this system so states would retain some influence and power regardless of their population. Basically, this was to satisfy the interests of the smaller states to get their support for ratifying the Constitution and to avoid mob rule.
Second, the Associated Press found that President Trump won in 2,626 counties nationwide, while Hillary Clinton won in just 487 counties.
Seems to me the Electoral College is working as designed.
Louis Marchesani
Atlantic City