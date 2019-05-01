Casino site could keep Miss America in A.C.
Regarding the Miss America Organization needing a site and pageant date, they should seriously explore the possibility of a casino site. Most of the Atlantic City casinos have a showroom or entertainment facility that could accommodate the needs of a scaled down production and the audience. And a casino might welcome Miss America as an attraction off season, say in early December or January or February. There should be lots of rooms available then also. It worked for a while in Las Vegas.
If Miss America made some adjustments in its requirements for staging and found the right casino, it could cost a lot less and might be mutually advantageous. It could stay in Atlantic City with little subsidization.
Herb Stern
Longport
Benefit-fraud members chose to break the law
Regarding the recent story, “Suspects hid as standout citizens”:
The article described how respected members of local communities participated in a multi-million dollar prescription fraud scam. I’m reminded here of the savings and loan crisis of the late 1980s. It was noted at that time that for lending to become excessive, everyone — including real estate agents, appraisers, lawyers and S&L personnel — had to work in concert.
A more recent example of this phenomenon is the college admissions scandal. In this and the prescription fraud case, well-regarded members of society from various walks of life conspired to break the law. In the local example, police officers (including state troopers), firefighters, physicians, pharmacists and pharmaceutical reps all allegedly took part.
An acquaintance of some of the accused said of those participants, “(They are) good people. Sounds like they just got caught in a bad situation.”
I’m curious, though, about the “getting caught” part. How does a nominally law-abiding citizen approach another about joining a criminal conspiracy, especially when it’s a police officer being invited? Is there a confidence that a fellow “pillar of society” will cheerfully go along with breaking the law, or at least won’t blow the whistle?
John Higbee
Galloway Township