Benefits fraud merits jail
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Faith in government, justice at stake in prescription fraud punishment”:
Excellent editorial! Please keep this massive prescription fraud scheme in the news. My fear is that these criminals will not spend one day in jail because it is considered white-collar crime. Every single taxpayer in New Jersey is paying for their crime.
Carol Kurilko
Margate
Update air medical rates
We at Save Our Air Medical Resources are encouraged to see state governments attempting to address health care costs with policies protecting patients from surprise bills. New Jersey is one of 25 states doing so, but it shouldn’t be necessary. A federal solution is needed so that all Americans, no matter their zip code, have coverage when it counts.
The reason some patients get a balance bill is the result of a broken reimbursement system, both from government payers and private insurers. For air ambulances, Medicare reimbursement rates haven’t been updated in 20 years, covering a fraction of the actual cost of care. Because more than 70 percent of air medical patients are covered by government payers, the remaining transports (patients with private insurance) must make up for the shortfall. This system is not only unsustainable for patients, but also for the air medical providers who are struggling to continue care.
A federal solution that updates Medicare reimbursement rates for air ambulances would help ensure that providers can continue saving lives and patients aren’t stuck with surprise bills after the fact. Lives and livelihoods depend on it.
Carter Johnson
Washington, D.C.
Can’t oppose only some social benefit programs
Beware the “socialists!” Today feels a little like when I was growing up in the 1950s. Back then sometimes someone was called a “communist” merely because they disagreed, or because someone didn’t understand or didn’t want to understand another person’s viewpoint. It could end an argument without winning it. When it was used as a pejorative, it wasn’t to persuade with reason and facts, but to deliver an emotional punch.
Simple labels are used by the mentally lazy. No need to draw stressful distinctions that require one to listen, consider and think. Today, often some are labeled “socialist.” Although socialism historically refers to a system in which the government owns and administers the means of production and distribution, that word is used today to describe people who support no such thing. The meaning has been broadened to cover just about any government activity that uses tax dollars for a public purpose, usually by people who disagree with such use. I think the intent is to label people supporting such activity as un-American.
I think people can’t complain about any government activity being socialist unless they are willing to support the elimination of Social Security, Medicare and the Veterans Administration medical care system.
Jim Tweed
Ocean City