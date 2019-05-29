Legalizing marijuana bad even for its users
State Sen. Chris Brown is correct in opposing legalization of marijuana. It’s a big lie.
The true facts about health concerns, addiction and the future of our youth aside, people who smoke marijuana are not seeing the big picture. Marijuana prices would skyrocket.
What they pay for an ounce of weed might triple. Law enforcement costs would skyrocket as the state felt the need to start a new special branch of the Attorney General’s Office to enforce new laws. Worse yet for these people, law enforcement would get worse for their dealers. Dealers wouldn’t go away, they would have to thrive by providing lower-cost weed. What law enforcement once considered a minor infraction would now be the crime of tax evasion, similar to selling cigarettes with no tax stamp.
Pot smokers should wake up. Believe it or not, legalization of marijuana would be bad for them too.
Richard J. Shaffer III
Mays Landing
Freedom lost slowly, subtly
This is how it happens. Stir up supporters with appeals to emotion. Plant a judge here, a business buddy or relative there, and pretty soon democratic institutions and procedures are rendered powerless. This is the beginning.
Then comes the hammer; elections are no longer free, the press is under control. It seems subtle at first, the people sleep, but before you know it freedom is gone. Is it already too late?
Ron Gaskill
Northfield
US needs some migrants
I am a second generation American, as are most people I know. I have only met one person who can trace their lineage back as far as the third ship to arrive at Plymouth Rock.
Therefore, we are all immigrants. We can agree that we need to control our borders. We should not close them, build walls or hold children as methods of controlling immigrant populations. Remember, there is a statue in N.Y. Harbor that still welcomes immigrants. Most of us celebrate our collective diversity.
With the graying of America, seniors make up 40 percent of the population and population growth is low. In the near future, we will need more people to fill jobs and the military, so we need immigrants to remedy this looming shortage of people. Background checks and thorough screening should be completed and undesirables should be turned away. Sadly, without immigrants we will fall short.
Let’s all stop yelling at the TV. Instead, let’s start doing things that are thought out, constructive and make sense with our collective values. Let’s restore the country’s reputation and move forward as a freedom loving country. Let’s settle this issue in a sensible way and so we can move on to other pressing issues — infrastructure, health care and so on.
Stephen Montagino
Brigantine