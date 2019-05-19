Seaview Harbor, its taxes should remain in EHT
Regarding the recent story, “Oral arguments to start soon in Seaview Harbor quest to leave Egg Harbor Township”:
I thought this secession business was already put to a stop before. Odd that it’s re-surfacing at this time.
I cannot believe the audacity of these waterfront homeowners to think they should be excluded from paying their fair share of EHT taxes while the rest of us struggle to do so. And services are lesser? What services?
This is happening when many families are in foreclosure. The township should not lose these property taxes for these properties.
And if they succeed, their taxes would be reduced to what most in the township pay for a small two bedroom home.
Many are leaving because of the taxes. That is an option.
Hopefully, Judge Julio Menendez will not allow this to proceed. It would be unfair to all taxpayers in Egg Harbor Township not to have the option to do the same.
Even our mayor didn’t want to pay our taxes here.
Hopefully the courts will see through this ridiculous endeavor and the township will keep the taxes rightfully generated.
Susan DeMarco
Egg Harbor Township
Smith songs lesson
Let’s use the Kate Smith story as a teaching moment. The Flyers have removed her statue. They argued that the race-related words in a couple of songs she sang, racist language and references, do not reflect the message they want to spread today. Now some are rooting through Smith’s career in search of similar misdeeds.
Smith recorded two songs in the 1930s, which is what the controversy is all about. The first, “That’s Why Darkies Were Born,” is a song written by Ray Henderson and Lew Brown that was a hit for the Virginia-born Smith in 1931. The lyrics appear to be as white supremacist as it gets: “Someone had to pick the cotton, someone had to pick the corn, someone had to slave and be able to sing, that’s why darkies were born.”
The second song that presumably caused the Flyers to disavow Smith is more unequivocal in its presentation. It’s called “Pickaninny Heaven,” and Smith performed it in a 1933 movie, “Hello Everybody,” showing Smith dedicating the song to “a lot of a little colored chillen, listening in an orphanage in New York City,” then singing about “the place where the good little Pickanninies go” where “great big watermelons roll around, getting in your way.”
“God Bless America,” what we want and what we need, and what Irving Berlin intended when he wrote it. When Kate Smith sang for the world and her voice was enjoyed by many, we were not where we are today. It was accepted, enjoyed and some laughed. For our young ones that may wonder why a song they know so well is at the center of controversy, let this be a teaching moment.
Blanche M. White-Toole
Atlantic City