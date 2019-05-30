Some CEOs way overpaid
Regarding the recent commentary by Steven A. Bank and George S. Georgiev, “CEO-employee ratios show how little we know about pay”:
This commentary on CEO salary ratios begs the question: Why should any CEO earn $66 million per year, over $5 million per month? How much can one person spend? It’s greed.
Paul Raetsch
Mays Landing
Higher costs hidden in subtotaled charges
Why are Johnnie Q. and Joannie Q. Public encountering frequent subtotals in their purchases? Grandpa didn’t. Today when a person is charged for electricity, to it is added a sum for sending it to the light bulbs. A similar arrangement bearing a different explanation confronts individuals purchasing a telephone service. Subtotals even reach the dispatching of the deceased. The charge for the cremation service might be fixed, but actual use of the furnace might cost more.
Perhaps additional charges will spread through the rest of consumer life. Maybe someday we’ll grab pretzels marked 70 cents in a convenience store and be charged 75 cents at the cashier, with an included 5 cent salt fee.
Ray Lewis
Corbin City
Consider making landlords live in rental properties
Mixed-income neighborhoods are supposed to improve the lives of the poor. So why do low-income people still suffer in broken housing?
Landlords are guaranteed income from low-income residents, but sometimes are lacking at making repairs or maintaining their properties. I think the rich live in nice, maintained neighborhoods. Maybe landlords should live in their properties, and get a taste of the real world.
Sarah Kabo
Ventnor