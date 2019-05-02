Cole brothers deserve memorial street in A.C.
My wife and I were saddened to hear that Charlie Cole has passed on. Charlie and Zeppy Cole had spread more joy through their music than any other musical artist that visited Atlantic City. From their Sunday jam sessions at the long-gone Gables in Margate when they were in their late teens and early 20s, to gatherings at Formica’s Bakery in Ducktown and the Brigantine Middle School in their mid-70s, they helped more people have fun and chase the blues than anyone could count. A great athlete and an even greater musician, Charlie Cole has earned his rest. As he always said, and proved it, he was the best. It was a pleasure to know him. In the very least, Atlantic City should name a street after the Cole brothers.
Joe DeSanto
Ocean City
Support effort to seek Atlantic City spaceport
I appreciate state Sen. Chris Brown listening to the advice of stakeholders like the Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance for ways to help the local economy and then taking action in a bipartisan manner to see if Atlantic City International Airport could be a spaceport.
Brown is right to say it makes sense to at least explore combining tourism with the airport, the FAA Tech Center and the National Aviation Research and Technology Park. A lot of smart people with billions of dollars — like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the late Paul Allen, invested in space flight for tourists, so if there is an opportunity to bring their money along with jobs to Atlantic County, then I’m all for it.
I am grateful for Brown’s efforts to support outside of the box solutions to move the local economy forward so families can have a better chance at good paying jobs.
Jeanine Osendowski
Egg Harbor Township
Student volunteer effort takes seniors to prom
It is a truism that no news is good news. However, there is not a lot heard about good community works, including those by public high school students. Of course, sports news and academic achievement are seen in the newspapers. Then there are the high school students who render community service and get scant recognition.
Recently, Middle Township high school music students, under the leadership of music teacher Stefan Griffin, entertained at Our Lady of the Angels Welcome Mass luncheon for people with disabilities and caregivers. Adults were proud of them.
Then volunteer high school students planned, decorated, served and played music of our time at the school-sponsored Senior Citizen Prom. What is more pleasurable than watching the young dancing, non-stop? With teacher guidance, many students participated in this fun event for us and we seniors were grateful. I hope these dear young people keep on volunteering for the rest of their lives.
Betty Canderan
Cape May Court House