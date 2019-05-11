Sanders, Harris proposal to let prisoners vote wrong
So Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris believe that those in prison should have the right to vote. Now mind you, we are not talking about those in prison for petty theft and such, but ones who have committed monstrous crimes against others. For example, Christopher Watts, who murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters because he wanted a new life. They would protect his right to vote. What about the rights of those he killed? Didn’t they have the right to live? In what universe should he ever get to have any rights?
Then there is the Boston Marathon bomber who killed 3 people and injured many. They say we need to protect his rights as well. Never mind that he took from those he killed their right to just live.
There are many others who are doing time for unspeakable crimes, but according to Sanders and Harris they deserve consideration. Maybe Democrats think they can improve their chance of getting elected if they give these prisoners — and there are a lot of them — the right to vote.
Instead of offering real solutions to U.S. problems or alternatives to President Trump, since that is their end game, they choose to put forth these and other programs that have no chance whatsoever of succeeding but sound good because everything will be free. Nothing in this world is free. I hope they continue along this path because this will pretty much assure another victory for Donald Trump in 2020.
Jeannie Petrarca
Egg Harbor Township
Donate food today to help stamp out hunger
The 27th Annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held today, Saturday, May 11.
This is the largest one-day food drive in the nation. It takes place in over 10,000 cities, towns and rural areas across country as well in Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. It is a joint effort between city and rural letter carriers, along with the United Stated Postal Service and national food drive sponsors such as the UFCW, AFL-CIO, CVS, Valpak, Valassis, Kellogg and United Way.
Last year letter carriers, represented by National Association of Letter Carriers, along with rural carriers, collected over 70 million pounds of food and donated it to local food banks.
As president of Branch 370 Atlantic City of the National Association of Letter Carriers, I’m urging people to donate. Simply fill a grocery bag with healthy, non-perishable food and set it by your mailbox Saturday morning to be picked up. Donations will be sorted and taken to local food pantries to feed the hungry.
Gregory Kilar
Margate