Change Congress rules back to more bipartisan
I am 80 years old and sometimes think this modern world went by and I got off some place. Not only with computers, cell phone technology, texting someone instead of talking and communicating like we did in the past, but also with today’s politics.
I’m lost how today Congress has changed that only a simple majority vote can appoint members to the Supreme Court and even impeach the president.
Everyone in Congress wants to blame the other party and claim their own turn now. Now that the Democrats have won the House of Representatives, what will they do to get even? That may be what we believed years ago as to how a third-world country would handle things.
I’m glad the Democrats didn’t win both houses. Maybe they can come up with some laws that make sense (like requiring at least 60 percent or even 75 percent to enact things like Supreme Court appointments or impeachments).
We cannot go through the 21st century with the attitude we see in our national government today.
We must have faith that the Supreme Court is above politics and will act unbiased in its decisions as they relate to the Constitution and not the political party who put them there.
This and getting the president to be more presidential and not act as a reality cable TV show host would be very helpful going into 21st century.
Eric Hensel
Milmay
Kavanaugh treated badly
Watching Sen. Cory Booker call Justic Brett Kavanaugh “evil” reminded me of the 1940s radio serial “The Shadow.” The show’s opening was a sinister voice saying, “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men — the shadow knows.”
How our disastrous former Newark mayor could label Kavanaugh evil even before the sexual assault charges were brought forward was stupid. Perhaps the senator is “The Shadow” and not “Spartacus.”
Perhaps the arrogant Democrats’ treatment of Kavanaugh is having a repercussion as immigrants equate the Democrats’ actions to the reasons the immigrants left their former homelands in the first place.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
Government, media biased in favor of electric cars
The mayor of Atlantic City recently said government should be leading the way in encouraging more use of electric cars. Only the consumer market should decide if there is a future for electric cars, not the government. At this point, it’s quite clear people do not want electric cars.
Government should not be in the business of pushing one type of business over another, nor should the media. Getting tax credits for purchasing one brand of automobile over another is not fair to the taxpayer who is paying the bill.
I think electric cars will have a future on the roadways, particularly in the larger cities where range won’t be a concern, but it’s not the media’s job to do one-sided stories nor is it the government’s to favor one form of product over another.
It would be nice to see the media report balanced stories, not just views from the left.
Wayne Williams
Seaville