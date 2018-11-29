Respect other’s religion
After seeing the murders at the Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, I just don’t understand. I drive around and see bumper stickers that say “Coexist.” I am a Christian but I believe that everyone should be able to believe in whatever religion they want.
I just don’t understand the hatred of another religion to the point that you want to kill its followers. I think that I can believe in what I want and you can believe in what you want. Can’t we all just get along?
Robert Carpenter
Egg Harbor City
Minor league baseball would benefit A.C.
The Atlantic City Council back in May began to try to find a minor league baseball team willing to move to Atlantic City. This is big because it could help bring jobs and help local businesses, as well as bring more pro sports back to the area.
The local businesses would benefit from having more people in the area. They would be able to advertise at the games. Bars and restaurants would see a bigger boast in business. There would be people coming into the area who would go out to dinner or for a drink.
Perhaps more businesses could open and create jobs.
A new team would need people to work concession stands, ticket booths, security and grounds crew. If this happens, they should try to hire as many locals as possible. That would get more support for the team.
It seemed that when sports teams started to leave town is when the city started to go downhill. Basketball and hockey teams could play at Boardwalk Hall again. This could also help bring back big time boxing and MMA matches.
Doug Shallcross
Marmora
Free speech can go too far
Alone gazing into the mirror, staring back at you is truth. People should ask themselves if they like the way public figures talk and whether such free speech does the nation proud.
The First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech with very few exceptions. In 1969 the U.S. Supreme Court in a landmark decision overturned the conviction of a white supremacist in Ohio, Charles Brandenburg, who in 1964 had given a hate speech that proclaimed, “if our president, our Congress, our Supreme Court, continue to suppress the white Caucasian race, it’s possible that there might have to be some vengeance taken.” Brandenburg was found guilty of violating Ohio state law that prohibited what the state believed was a speech intended to incite acts of violence. The Supreme Court’s ruling said hateful speech is permitted so long as it is unlikely to cause harmful action.
The freedom to speak comes with certain responsibilities and consequences. When used to incite, cajole or demean fellow countryman, and to cast opposing points of view in a nefarious light, it subverts and poison’s society. A political demagogue, Huey Long, governor of Louisiana from 1928 to 1932, comes to mind as representative of the cavalier use of this brand of free speech.
People should look long and hard in the mirror and think about whether they are immune from these wagging tongues, their accusations, and their untruths.
Michael Kuhlman
Little Egg Harbor Township