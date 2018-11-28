Aid-in-dying can help if prolonging life is cruel
Regarding the recent commentary by Carl Golden, “Aid-in-dying bill lets decision to end life remain deeply personal”:
I’ve had experience in that area recently, and my story may touch some readers.
My godfather shot himself in the head. He left a bullet hole in the wall of the garage of his house. No one even knew he had a gun.
Uncle John was 89 years old. He’d been extremely active all his life, even working the ski patrol for the past 20 years. But he’d had medical setbacks lately. In an accident, he was diagnosed with a broken leg and a broken back, among other things.
Age and injury had combined to work against him. He couldn’t hike or ski. He had many pain medications, but nothing seemed to help. He developed itchiness all over his body. There were years of treatment, but he couldn’t get back to his own life.
After his suicide, no one blamed John for his choice; we just regretted that he’d felt he had to do it in a messy way, and do it alone. Though we might regret the method, we accepted his decision. His decision.
If the option had been there to have medical assistance in making the end pain-free and clean, John would have taken it. His advance directive would have been there to make sure his wishes were honored. His family would have supported him. But that option wasn’t available.
Aid-in-dying isn’t an easy way out. It is an acknowledgement that prolonging a life is simply cruel. His choice was to call it quits. His life. His choice.
Bonny Collins
Ocean View
Eat meatless for holidays
While President Trump pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing non-violent holiday dinners.
Here are some good reasons: You can brag about pardoning a turkey, like Trump (or not). You will stay awake for your entire favorite football game. A sensible vegetarian kid won’t have to boycott the family dinner. Plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels.
Your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol and hormones. You won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip. You won’t spend a sleepless night wondering how the turkey lived and died.
Seriously, let’s give thanks for good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains.
Pete Torrell
Pleasantville
Admires novice candidates
I’m glad for the first-timers who had the courage to run for public office. Whether they lost or won doesn’t matter to me. They put themselves out there, opened themselves up to public scrutiny, and threw their hats in the ring.
I admire them greatly for their bravery.
Ellen Gregory
Egg Harbor Township