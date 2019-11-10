Forget the wealthy, make your future
Regarding the recent letter, “Renters need tax credit”:
A renter tax credit! Come on now. The writer says renters are more likely to be people of color and that home prices are rising faster than wages. People of all colors that rent have the responsibility to send a check every month. The owner is responsible for everything else, including the highest property taxes in the United States.
I tire of reading how people of color have the yoke of continental burden, and are downtrodden by wealth inequality. I am not “of color” and live every day being unequal in income, it’s the lot in life I was dealt unfortunately. I do the best I can, not being qualified for: free phones, SNAP, utilities assistance, Section 8, subsidized health care. I don’t qualify for programs like NJ Family Care, NJ Rental Assistance, NJ WorkFirst, among many other programs from the state, county and private assistance, because I am not poor enough and almost too poor to live in New Jersey. We get by, and hope a lifetime of planning will supply the needed funds to last the rest of it.
Having had to work three jobs most of my life to support my family, I know tough. I lose how tough things are for people today when I see someone standing in a line waiting to get their free food while chatting on their $900 smart phone, with nice manicures and bling, getting into their 4 year old car while my 25 year old bomb still has to get me around. The rich and powerful will always be rich and powerful, forget them and do what has to be done, you can make a future for yourself.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Glad Phillies’ Kapler gone
The Phillies front office deserves credit. It was time for Gabe Kapler to go. I only hope the next Phillies manager will hear the fans.
Bryce Harper batted 573 times and had only 35 homeruns. Home runs are great but “small ball” wins baseball games. Hello! You need to move runners. I don’t think Kapler knew what the word “bunt” meant. Everyone cannot always hit a homerun.
Richard Gober
Ventnor
Project in Middle impairs natural heritage property
Regarding the recent story, “Neighbors battle development at Middle Township golf course”:
We are co-founders of the group Wetland Preservation Alliance. We object to actions on land owned by Fred Langford and his partner, Freeholder Will Morey, at their Laguna Oaks high density development and golf course — a state-designated Natural Heritage Priority Site (NHPS). N.J. Department of Environmental Protection describes the NHPS as representing “some of the best remaining habitat for rare species and rare ecological communities in the state. … These areas should be considered to be top priorities for the preservation of biological diversity in New Jersey.”
While Morey stated that the developer “did nothing wrong,” residents have abundant evidence that he has degraded and destroyed much of the NHPS for personal enrichment. DEP has issued multiple violations to the developer since he took possession of the site including: “clearing/destruction of vegetation in a conservation restricted freshwater wetland;” “coastal zone/CAFRA without required CAFRA Permits;” “failure to obtain water allocation permits to divert water; “clearing of approximately 23,740 square feet of vegetation within a regulated freshwater wetland transition area for the purpose of expanding a golf course;” and more.
Morey misrepresents the area of the ditch digging to de-water freshwater wetlands within a DEP certified freshwater wetland area from 2002-2005. Residents have aerial images, the DEP 2005 registered complaint of ditch digging, time-stamped photos of the new ditches, a certified survey showing “one ditch” in 1999, and the 2017 ditch map now showing a contrived “system” of ditches along with unpermitted piezometers monitoring hydrology. These and more demonstrate the veracity of the eye witnesses who were denigrated as “disingenuous” by Morey.
A 2007 Middle Township resolution promised this area would remain “open and natural.” Meanwhile, this forested area was being de-watered and brush-hogged for future development.
In a June 2018 meeting with residents, Morey unveiled his plan to continue high density housing throughout the remainder of the NHPS — an area shown to contain 80% wetlands and threatened and endangered species and plant life.
James Quirk, B. Michael Zuckerman, Lisa Andreula
Cape May Court House
