Las Vegas offers model on growing an economy
A reader recently suggested going to Las Vegas and taking notes. Didn’t have to go, the notes are all there on the internet. Las Vegas is all about growing its economy by focusing on the best visitor experience possible in a worldwide market.
Atlantic City is about regional gambling tourism — competing with neighboring states for a much smaller pool of revenue. Trenton has given us a leadership system designed to spend revenue, while not worrying much about creating revenue, the opposite of Las Vegas.
Our leadership is a group of state politicians and friends; Las Vegas leadership is made up of tourism professionals and local community representatives from where tourism employees live. Their regional stakeholders work together to promote the whole region instead of competing with each other. And the money is spent entirely on tourist projects and marketing, instead of all over the state or to bail out local government overspending.
We don’t promote all our region has. The Las Vegas award-winning system for tracking money in and out works well; we’re not always sure where the money went because political appointees are not big on accountability. Vegas has spending oversight by professionals, stakeholders and the Nevada legislature.
Until we have active leadership that’s good at economic and business thinking, we’re not going to have the jobs we need to be successful.
Trenton, the CRDA and local government made this mess. They’re going to have to fix it and quit hoping others will come to the rescue.
Allen Keller
Somers Point
New Cape, Cumberland jails too fancy, costly
Cape May and Cumberland counties are constructing new jails. There are many repeat offenders in the system. The cost of these jails is staggering, $38.5 million in Cape May County (320 prisoners) while Cumberland County will spend $65 million (398 prisoners).
Society seems to think that 718 lawbreakers deserve motels instead of jails. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay approximately $140,000 per person to lock up this batch of criminals.
If our political leaders would have spent that much on homeless families, they could have built 718 brand new houses at $140,000 each. If they were to rehab vacant properties in the counties (both of which have many) at a cost of $65,000 to $70,000, we would have 325 to 350 vacant abandon properties rehabbed for approximately $25 million for homeless or low income families, leaving a balance of $78.5 million to spend on the prisons.
Many homeless people are down on their luck or have drug problems. The prisoners are law-breaking dregs of society who do not deserve fancy jails with AC, cable TV and any other amenity that make for comfortable living.
It’s time to take care of law-abiding citizens. Deport illegal immigrants, house the prisoners in jails, not motels.
The bonds or tax dollars of the citizens of the two counties will be responsible for paying the bill.
Bud Hughes
North Wildwood