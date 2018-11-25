Change view of opponents, not on political issues
I believe that the greatest Republican president was Abraham Lincoln, and one of the greatest spiritual leaders was Jesus Christ. If they both gave the same advice, you should listen.
They both said that a house divided against itself shall not stand. Whether you lean left or right, surely you must see our house is divided.
I don’t ask that anyone change their beliefs about abortion, guns, climate change or any specific issue. What I ask is that you change your beliefs about the other side.
Stop believing that someone who disagrees with you on an issue wants to destroy America. Stop hating your fellow Americans. It’s what Jesus and Lincoln would want you to do.
Kenneth R. Porter
Absecon
Sand replacement costly
Beach replenishment is only a band aid to the bigger problem of sand erosion. Replacing the sand and dunes will continue the cycle of being forced to replenish. The cost of replenishing a beach can be over a million dollars. All the sand that was paid for will only be useful for a limited time.
Instead of spending thousands of dollars yearly to replace sand, we can build structures on the beaches to slow down sand being pulled away by the ocean.
The sand used for beach replenishment comes from offshore dredges. This dredging is hazardous to the environment, damaging the habitats of fish and plants. The ecosystem of the ocean is undermined by annual mass dredging. The dredges and sand replacement can shut down beaches for weeks, losing the revenue of these places.
Structures like groins can be built to halt some of the sand movement. A groin is a structure that is perpendicular to the shoreline that will trap some sand. Also, breakwaters can be put out into the ocean to help weaken waves. Weakening the waves would help preserve the sand dunes and let them last longer. These structures would be a one-time expense with a much lower annual cost than replacing half of the beach’s sand.
William Truitt
Egg Harbor Township
Appreciates Pitts’ views
I am appreciative of The Press publishing columns by Leonard Pitts Jr. I find his writings educational and eye opening.
As a white woman, I have had very different life experiences than Pitts. He has changed my views on the world many times. Pitts is an insightful and talented writer. We are lucky to have the opportunity to read his views on today’s issues.
The only way we can understand each other is to listen to each other with an open mind. Pitts provides this to readers who have not had his experiences.
Dorrine Esposito
Hammonton