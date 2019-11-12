Democrats ignore working Americans
A recent story said Gov. Phil Murphy will become chairman of the Democratic Governors Association and he’s determined to raise money from superstar fundraisers to boot President Trump, take control of the Senate and completely control the federal government. The question for the governor and for all Democratic candidates seeking the presidency in 2020 is, what are your plans if you gain control?
Not a single candidate has presented a plan to rival, or improve, what the president has done.
Murphy has yet to help the most tax-burdened citizens of New Jersey.
What makes anyone think that he and the Democratic Party will do anything for the betterment of hard-working Americans.
Richard J Shaffer III
Mays Landing
Trump policy doubted
What’s really going on if no troops are coming home in Syria. They only moved away from the border to make way for a Turkish invasion.
On top of that, the U.S. is sending troops to Saudi Arabia to help them defend themselves. Guess the billions in weaponry that the U.S. is supplying them is not enough to prevent the need to enter what could become another quagmire.
President Trump is such a thoughtful “stable genius.” Remember Mr. Ed from the TV show? He was a stable genius as well but he didn’t own property in Istanbul or have huge business deals in nations where there are autocrats. We wonder which end of the horse is running U.S. foreign policy.
Marcia and Dale Colman
Linwood
Turn blame on Trump
As a rationale for abandoning the Kurds in their alliance with United States armed forces in the prosecution of ISIS terrorists, President Trump said that the Kurds did not help us on D-Day on the shores of Omaha and Juno beaches. And yet on the 75th anniversary of those bloody encounters, he didn’t attend cemetery services to honor the heroes who died there because weather prevented helicopter travel. This is the ultimate definition of fair weather friend.
Alfred Harrison
Northfield
