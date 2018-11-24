New A.C. flood control system still not working
I live across the street from the newly constructed water lock and pumping station in the Gardner’s Basin area. I have just had to endure the fourth major flood since this mechanism supposedly became operational, this latest flood being the highest since Sandy.
I don’t know if this is flawed engineering or operator error or a combination of both, but this needs to be addressed. Since the pumps’ construction, the flooding has actually gotten worse! This is incompetence on a grand scale.
First, officials didn’t realize they had to actually turn it on for it to work. And now it appears they don’t understand how to use it properly.
I have witnessed motorists stranded, destruction of public and private property, and what now appears to be a monumental waste of taxpayer money.
Someone who actually knows what they are doing should rectify this newly created public safety hazard before my house and my neighbors’ are washed away.
Richard Ciabattoni
Atlantic City
Drug programs contrary to revitalizing A.C.
Atlantic City Council proposes an ordinance to make the needle exchange program a mobile unit. That’s a step in the right direction. Why not eliminate it all together like Camden and Millville did? It doesn’t work.
Why do we continue to support illegal drug use? Atlantic City has been given a second chance at revitalization. We need families back in the city, we need tourists who want to stay, and we need to eliminate the crime, especially the daily petty crime caused by drug addicts.
Furthermore, these programs can be seen as sending a message to children that it’s OK to do drugs and if they get hooked, we’ll support them. Or maybe, here are some free needles and condoms, go have fun.
Come on, this could be our last chance to make this city great again. We should promote the positive and stop highlighting the negative.
Richard J. Shaffer III
May’s Landing