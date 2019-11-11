NJ needs new laws to cut plastic pollution
New Jersey’s excessive use of plastics has been causing irreparable damage to the Earth; we shouldn’t sit by idly and let it continue.
A recent study by the University of Newcastle, Australia, claims we’re likely consuming up to an entire credit card per week in microplastics. I’ve been seeing the alarming results from this study everywhere: in TV commercials, on social media sites and over the radio, but New Jersey seems to be doing very little to fix the problem, the state at large is acting as a passive bystander.
Implementing a single-use plastic ban everywhere in New Jersey is the next logical step in eliminating unnecessary plastic waste. I am confused as to why this isn’t yet statewide.
I am from California, so I have been witnessing the ban on single-use plastics take place there since 2014, and it has definitely been a beneficial change. Many people in California are now opting to use reusable bags for shopping and, since the ban on plastic straws began earlier this year, people are also choosing to carry reusable straws.
These aren’t difficult changes to make, but society has proven we need to be urged by new, sensible laws to make more environmentally sound choices. Lawmakers, and truly all of us, are far behind in taking Earth-saving actions.
I urge the New Jersey government to implement new laws to cut plastic pollution and do its part to reduce the negative effects plastic has on human health and the environment.
Elizabeth Gragg
Galloway Township
Improper touching has been over-vilified
We judge our ancestors fools for having believed witching women embedded hysteria in maidens, dancing causes immoral conduct, card playing produces evil-doing, nagging makes husbands beat wives and other notions of absurd content.
Today we have become our ancestors’ equals, believing there is a villain in our midst who enters bodies of the improperly touched, commences a stay at the brain, which it forces to give forth a continuous flow of upset and misery. While there is no evidence supporting this claim, there is plenty refuting it.
During what has been called the liberating time, the half century between 1920 and 1970, many young women were improperly touched by suitors and future husbands, yet overwhelmingly their responses were brief, mainly expressions of insult, anger and dismay. It is worth noting, the reigning advice of the era, “put it out of your mind and move on,” coincided with the age’s dominant opinion of the individual as mentally autonomous.
Contrasting to this view is today’s, where many repeatedly circulate gloomy messages inducing people to regard their minds as vulnerable to sudden takeover and lengthy manipulation. These messages, usually conveyed via sensationalized reports, are often accompanied by impressive exaggerations such as replacing the word “person” with the term “survivor,” all of which fosters fear and the elevation of unwanted contact into the realm of horror.
This comparison of eras shows a person’s response to improper touching isn’t necessarily imposed from without but can arise from within based on teachings of the current social environment. Nevertheless, considering the absence of criticism to which it is treated and its revenue value to assorted professions, the notion’s expulsion from the public’s repertoire of convictions is not likely to transpire soon.
Parents, however, even if unassisted, could by ridicule send the notion into deserved oblivion. By doing so, they will be giving their children a lifetime gift, the gift of reassurance — the reassurance that they control their minds and so no word, sight, sound or touch can take it away.
Ray Lewis
Corbin City
