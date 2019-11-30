Climate scaring unhelpful
Regarding the recent story by meteorologist Joe Martucci, “How climate change is affecting Atlantic City”:
This climate change article just rubbed me the wrong way. The people in it are so convinced that we are going to be run over by coastal tides, they are obsessed with the “alarmist” approach. He’s even quoting a Dave Robinson, state climatologist, who claims the whole state of New Jersey is “warming.”
If true, exactly what do these people think they or their ridiculous friends at the Environmental Protection Agency are going to do about it? All they’re doing is scaring otherwise uninformed “sheeple” and we have enough of that going around these days.
Nobody is changing planetary evolution, and the scare tactics are getting old.
Pay them no mind.
Michael Tabasco
Ventnor
No longer back Van Drew
We’re disappointed with Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s work in Congress. With his most recent vote we have decided that we can no longer support him.
We hoped he’d have courage on the national stage. Sadly he has shown that he has become just another career politician attempting to burn the candle at both ends.
Family, friends and neighbors all agree we made a mistake voting for him and it won’t happen again. As much as it pains me, I should have voted for Seth Grossman. Lesson learned. Never again.
Glenn and Judy Dickens
Egg Harbor Township
Brown for environment
If more elected officials cared about the environment the same way that state Sen. Chris Brown does, and had the same conviction to make their policy decisions based on what’s good for the people, everyone would be better off.
That’s why it is no surprise to me Brown was honored by the most trusted grassroots environmental organization in New Jersey because he works hard in a bipartisan manner for the right reasons, in this case, for cleaner air and water and to help our families recover from storms and flooding.
Sen. Brown’s integrity, compassion and conviction will continue to provide the best results, on all issues, for Atlantic County families.
Victoria Smith
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.