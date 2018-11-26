Muslim nonprofits helped shooting victims’ families
An evil person murdered 11 innocent Jews at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue just because of their religious beliefs. In the wake of this tragedy something extraordinary happened.
Two Muslim-led nonprofits, CelebrateMercy and MPower Change, organized a fund-raising drive in partnership with the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh and the Tree of Life synagogue to raise money to help with funeral expenses and medical costs. In less than two days, $150,000 was raised.
Wasi Mohammed, the executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh and Emgage Pennsylvania, said, “We feel obligated to follow this prophetic tradition on standing up for the Jewish community.” The Muslim community also offered trips to the grocery store, protection during services or help with other needs.
Tarek-El-Messidi, the founding director of CelebrateMercy, said the Muslim and Jewish communities were able to put their differences aside and work together for a human cause.
Out of a tragic event in Pittsburgh, a dialogue between two religious groups with opposing views on religious beliefs emerged. Goodness has overcome evil.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Ban assault-style rifles to stop mass killings
Shooters the past couple of decades have killed 11 at a synagogue, nine at an African-American Methodist church, 58 at a concert, 49 at a nightclub, 32 at a college campus, 27 (including 20 children) at an elementary school, 25 at a Christian church, 12 at a movie theater, 21 at a fast food restaurant, etc.
And shooters still have the right to weapons under the Constitution’s Second Amendment. Some say it is not the guns killing people, it’s the people killing people. If it isn’t the guns, then why do armies send people to wars with guns?
As a former law enforcement supervisor, I find it unconscionable that police officers must be subjected to military firepower. The profiles of the killers has taught us that better background checks and metal health screenings are not the answer.
Elected officials have refused to change laws that allow the purchase of powerful rifles, excessive ammunition and high capacity magazines. I have no problem with civilians owning handguns or guns for hunting; I have a problem with civilians owning assault rifles.
President Trump has inferred that an armed guard at the Pittsburgh synagogue could have reduced the casualties. The problem is the availability of assault rifles. Believing that the mass shootings will magically stop is not providing a solution but only a definition of insanity.
Nick Russo
Longport
Campaign sign litter
The people who were campaigning during the last election should please remove their signs. They are now considered litter.
Nancy Erkman
Absecon