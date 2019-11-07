Tax gas to boost solar
Regarding the recent letter, “Solar overrated, costly”:
The only fallacy is a country by the people and for the people, with greedy oil companies and their associated bought political flunkies running the show. It’s no wonder that the economy and environment of the United States (and world) is such a mess.
If the state of New Jersey put a 75 cent tax on every gallon of gas sold, consumers would initially moan and groan, but then, when the state of New Jersey started putting solar units on their homes and businesses for free, and rebate checks started coming in for the extra energy they supplied to the grid, happiness would reign. As the owner and president of H.G. Johnson Enterprises, I think it could be done.
Harold Johnson
Margate
ACIT costs EHT district
Can you imagine dining at a restaurant, paying the bill, only to receive an additional bill for the dinner two years later? If we wouldn’t let a business get away with this dubious practice, let’s hold our government to the same standard.
For the past five years, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, or ACIT, has made tuition “adjustments” (read: increases of 25% to 45%) to the original quoted expense.
I think these delayed increases are the result of shopping sprees led by Superintendent Phil Guenther. The expenses fall on Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District to fulfill, siphoning crucial budgetary line items.
This will undermine the successful education the Greater Egg Harbor School District has provided, in sending our students to top universities and colleges.
Peggy Capone
Mays Landing
Regulate plastic bags
I encourage Atlantic County to ban single-use plastic bags throughout major chains and other established stores. The consumption of plastic bags has spiraled out of control. There is irreplaceable damage being created to the environment, oceans, health, marine life and the climate.
Plastic pieces are said to outnumber sea life by 6 to 1. With Atlantic City being a coastal city, the ban of single-use plastic bags would make a difference.
We dispose of over 100 billion plastic bags each year in the United States; a massive 4 billion of those bags come from New Jersey. Banning the use of these bags would send a strong message to the plastic industry and help clean up dangerous litter throughout our environment.
Some stores have already offered green reusable bags for about a dollar. Now this practice just needs to be enforced.
When free bags are offered in stores, customers are not likely to purchase a green reusable bag. They may not be fully aware of the extreme damage those single-use bags are creating. The transition from free plastic bags to green reusable bags may not be easy, so stores could offer single-use plastic bags for 10 cents in the beginning of the transition. Until the ban picks up and becomes successful, we must make the process as inclusive and easy as possible for all local shoppers.
Julia-Anne Wolfgang
Barnegat
