A.C. maintenance needed
It’s very dismal to drive through Atlantic City at night, especially Pacific Avenue. There are so many street lights out it’s almost scary. Whose responsibility is it to keep the lights on in Atlantic City?
Atlantic Avenue is probably just as bad but driving down Pacific was enough for me. Also, the bulkhead in the Inlet section is coming apart. Someone must be responsible for maintaining that.
Larry Werber
Ventnor
Extremism left and right
Regarding the recent letter to the editor, “Uncivil behavior on left”:
The letter addresses political correctness and the advent of President Trump supporters being called deplorable. As I am a leftist, I must agree with some of his criticisms.
We are in the realm of political extremism. The problem is, the new left and social justice warriors are equally caught in the culture of ignorance as the far right.
Much has been said about far-right ignorance, and now there is a re-emergence of the new left, which has been an alienating force since the 1970s. With seeming hate for many white males, the new left is into censorship, despising the working class, politically correct enforcement against patriarchy and such.
The old left, my left, was about defending labor. We were anti-war and for true social justice as a binding force rather than hierarchies. My left was about unity and solidarity and taking on green privilege — folks with money – rather than white privilege.
The Tea Party is still guilty as we have an ignorant president. The alt-right and conservatives have lost their credibility when stating there is no such thing as diversity.
Sadly, we are involved in a cultural war. That’s another war to oppose.
Tino Rozzo
Vineland
See Tennessee Ave. in A.C. for yourself
Regarding the recent story, “Can Atlantic City’s ‘dead zone’ be transformed into a millennial hotspot?”:
There are many great things happening in Atlantic City, including the redevelopment of Tennessee Avenue. Personally, I have spent a lot of time on the street over the past few months and have had nothing but wonderful experiences.
That’s why I was very discouraged by this article regarding Tennessee Avenue and attracting millennials. It conveyed little positivity about the street’s redevelopment.
Young or old, people should visit Tennessee Avenue, or the “Orange Loop” as it’s been dubbed, and see the businesses and the resurgence of the street for themselves.
I bet all my Monopoly money that they would have a great time.
Jamie Hoagland
Atlantic City