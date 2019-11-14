Keep political power split
Donald Trump the man leaves so much to be desired. But when I hear “anyone but Trump” it makes me crazy. I do not want to live in a world run by the government.
I do not want anyone telling me that they can manage my money better than I can.
I do not want the government telling me I can’t have a gun, because they believe I will use it to kill people. So only the criminals will have the guns because they think the law doesn’t apply to them. Officials need to address the mental health issues that are causing all the chaos. Taking guns from law-abiding citizens accomplishes nothing. If people want to illegally buy a gun or anything, someone will sell it to them.
I have worked since I was 14, I’ve worked two jobs and everything I have I’ve worked for. No one gave me anything, nor did I expect it.
Now I’m supposed to share that with someone who has never worked a day in their life? And it’s my fault because of past history that other people are suffering and I need to take care of them, because I have more than they do? I am pretty sure my ancestors had nothing to do with any of that.
One of the Democratic candidates apologized for being white. Kamala Harris wants to stop President Trump’s Twitter account. I sometimes wish he would stop as well, but that’s censorship plain and simple. And who’s to say later on that you and I shouldn’t also be censored because someone doesn’t like what we have to say.
I understand wanting Trump, the man, out of office, but do people really want the world the Democrats are proposing? Until and if they present a realistic candidate I will be voting for Trump.
Here’s my hope. People can’t hate all Republicans because of him anymore than they could judge all Democrats by the crazy left wingers. So if people vote Democratic for president, then please vote Republican for Senate and House, because one party shouldn’t have all the power.
Jeannie Petrarca
Egg Harbor Township
Praise anti-Trump GOP
During the height of McCarthyism, Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith stated that she didn’t want to see the Republican Party side with the four horsemen of calumny — fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear. After three years of President Donald Trump’s many lies or misleading statements, what I believe was obstruction of justice, obsequious demeanor toward Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kim Jong-un and hateful, divisive rhetoric, the times demand that other thoughtful and patriotic Republicans step to the plate.
Thankfully, there are still some Republicans who are taking action from principle. These Republicans include Michael Steele, Steve Schmidt, Nicole Wallace, Anna Navarro, George Will, the late Charles Krauthammer, Bill Kristol, the late John McCain, Colin Powell, the late Barbara Bush, Rick Wilson, Jeb Bush, Mike Murphy, John Warner, Christy Whitman, Charlie Dent, Will Hurd, Justin Amash, Larry Hogan, John Kasich, Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, Joe Scarborough, J.C. Watts, Max Boot, Megan McCain, Peggy Noonan, Charlie Sykes, Brent Scowcroft, David Frum, Richard Painter, Susan Delpersio, George Conway, David Jolly, Mitt Romney and Elise Jordan.
I commend them and others patriots who decry Trump abuse of power and bizarre foreign policies. It is long past time to restore normalcy and the historic American values that have always made America great.
Jim Schroeder
Port Republic
