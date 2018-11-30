NJ gas tax hike beneficial
The state increased its gas tax by 41.1 cents per gallon, causing a letter writer to refer to the “swamp” in New Jersey. More care should be taken with the blame. In the past two years, residents experienced lower gas prices from a low of about $1.40 in February 2016 to about $1.95 in November 2016. Prices then rose steadily to about $ 2.85 before falling back.
This means New Jersey is responsible for only about a quarter of the gas price increase during that time, so about three-quarters can be attributed to the swamp in Washington and the energy markets.
The gas tax increase will provide needed funds to maintain and fix roads and transportation infrastructure. The state also doubled the retirement income exclusion for senior citizens who earn les than $100,000 and pay income taxes. That benefit saved many N.J. senior citizens more than the tax increase in gasoline.
Misono Miller
Millville
GOP reducing care cost
Republicans’ major problem associated with the pre-existing conditions issue is how it’s being marketed.
Obamacare required people to pay for things that they didn’t want or need. However, Republicans are reducing all health-insurance costs.
While at first glance, it appears that people with pre-existing conditions and women of childbearing age, who want coverage for pregnancy, will pay more for their health-care insurance, actually what will happen is that those who don’t want such coverages will pay less — much less.
The marketing should be: We are reducing the cost of health insurance for everyone, along with: “Why pay for what you don’t want or need.”
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
Praise for Ocean freeholder
For some years my wife and I attended every freeholders meeting.
For 39 years, a man on the Ocean County Freeholders Board truly cared about the citizens. He is a politician with a giant heart, a proud man, with emotion and temper when someone spoke badly of the county.
He worked yearly on the county budget, which till this day carries a triple-A bond rating with a surplus that he always stated was there for an emergency. He even did this during the recession a few years back, while other counties suffered.
With tears welling in his eyes and his voice cracking when Hurricane Sandy hit because he cared so much about the people and what they faced to become whole again.
I believe we saw a side of this man that others never really got the chance to see.
Freeholder John Bartlett’s job was more than well done. We will keep him in our prayers.
Craig Versheck
Little Egg Harbor Township