Roads bad in corrupt A.C.
The state of New Jersey raised the gas tax and tolls that the state Senate and governor said would be used to repair roads and bridges. Really? Have state Senate President Stephen Sweeney or Gov. Phil Murphy driven into Atlantic City? On Atlantic Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard there are dips and pits, and similar is on the Black Horse Pike nearby and in parts of Egg Harbor Township.
Rather then raising the gas tax and tolls, the governor and Sweeney should have focused more on cleaning up Atlantic City government. If all the money paid in taxes by the residents and by the casinos was spent wisely, the Albany Avenue Bridge could have been replaced and we would have paved roads..
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Climate change unity needed
I am a new grandfather. My new grandson is just a year old. For his life and his parents’ and his kids’ lives, we have to now quickly stop polluting the upper atmosphere with greenhouse gases to stop worse climate change related mega-storm weather and expanded more frequent drought and wildfire craziness than we already have.
To do this we need a big change, a Green New Deal. We cannot delay on this big change. Everyone needs to start rowing in the same direction on this.
Thomas Doherty
Tuckerton
Long list of reasons for Trump’s common appeal
Regarding the recent letter, “Only money, power matter”:
The writer opined that President Trump was elected by “appealing to the lowest common denominator.” He evidently feels superior to these fellow citizens and denigrates them because they do not ascribe to his brand of politics.
President Trump appeals to people who desire smaller government, who are disgusted with political machines and who value individual responsibility. He appeals to those of us who feel indebted to our military, veterans and men in blue. He also appeals to people who were longing for a president who is patriotic and does not apologize for our earned wealth and global generosity.
He was elected by those who hold dear our Second Amendment rights, religious liberty (Hobby Lobby, Little Sisters of the Poor) and the right of the pre-born to life. President Trump also appeals to those who would like to “keep their doctor” and have reasonable deductibles and premiums. He appeals to the majority of Americans who want border security, appreciate tax cuts and approve of the roaring economy.
This is the short list. There is so much more and we “least common denominator” folks are so proud that we elected a president who is fulfilling, as best he can, every campaign promise that he made.
Kathleen F. Pendlebury
Cape May Court House
Church underestimates power of sin in some priests
The power of sin has existed since the beginning of man. Over the years, some priests have sinned and the church tried to rectify the problem with the particular sinful priests. The doctrine of confession provided a way for repentance. The priests were forgiven and prayed in solitude. As God forgives all who confess and repent, the “rehabilitated” priests were provided with a new beginning. The Church returned the estimated reformed priests to a new environment, believing the priests were changed to do God’s work in God’s grace.
The priests and the leadership both underestimated the power of sin and the priests often fell again, taking so many into a deep and deeper downfall. Forgetting the victims, confession and repentance were repeated, leaving another set of victims. Sadly, in many cases, the darkness grew even darker.
The underestimation of sin lurks again behind the altar. The church is now obviously stuck with having to protect the bounty lying behind the altar … and again forgetting the victims dwelling in darkness.
Daniel F. Loen
Galloway Township
Trump’s accomplishments outweigh his character
What’s more important, the kind of man President Trump is or what he’s doing or not doing for the country? In my opinion, it’s the policies of the president, any president Democratic or Republican, that are most important. The president will be here and gone, but his policies have a lasting effect on the country’s destiny. What has Trump done?
He lowered considerably income and corporate taxes across the board. He boosted small businesses by rescinding suffocating regulations imposed by President Obama. He has muffled the war on marriage, family, religion, patriotism and the Constitution. He’s stopping the unfettered flow of illegal immigrants. He’s rebuilding the military, which was deliberately allowed to deteriorate, so we can defend ourselves from enemies like socialistic/communistic China, Russia and North Korea. He’s done much more.
Critics now attack him for warming up to Nancy Pelosi, but I say his reversal shows his ability to adjust and maneuver. He’d much rather have moderate left-of-center Pelosi than one of the extreme socialists vying for House speaker. Smart.
Personally, President Trump may not be my kind of man, but I’ll take a man who’s for our country anytime over a polished, doublespeak politician who’s trying to push us into a socialistic world government to the detriment of the country’s independence and our freedom.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
Van Drew, agenda look good
As a registered independent and former mayor, I must admit that I did not vote for Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew. However, after looking at his platform and his promises, I realize that if he lives up to them, he will be a great asset to the Congress in bringing civility back to government.
I sincerely hope that others who were newly elected will follow Van Drew and work to ensure the greatness of this nation. If Van Drew promotes his promised agenda with other members, he will make the 2nd District of New Jersey proud.
In the interest of fairness, I must also say that I felt that Seth Grossman is a very decent man who loves his state and his country. In some instances, I also felt that he was unfairly mischaracterized and therefore was abandoned by his own party. Why? I don’t have a clue.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City
Murphy adds to snow error
Waste of money. After Gov. Phil Murphy failed to provide adequate snow removal coverage recently, and many New Jersey residents were stranded for hours, a few days later there were state vehicles applying brine and snow plows standing by for a day when the temperature was at 50 degrees.
Unreal and just to cover his previous mishandling of the snow and blaming media for bad reporting.
Frank Paulin
Manahawkin
Business-government partners needed in A.C., like Vegas
Las Vegas tourism is managed by a business-government partnership. But historically, Atlantic City’s tourism industry has been dominated by New Jersey state politicians. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority was built to reflect that.
The problem is that although politicians are experts on regulation and spending money, the real issue is not generating enough incoming revenue to spend — which is a business-based problem.
If politicians need funds, they raise taxes. Revenue creating businesses can’t do that — different playing field. Prosperity requires revenue generation, community investment and wise regulatory oversight — in that order. If leadership doesn’t get it, prosperity won’t happen.
Take a look at Las Vegas. The definition of its stakeholders, which is the basis for membership in their equivalent of the CRDA, ensures a partnership between business interests and local governments from the areas where tourism industry employees live. There are 14 members (six business, seven local officials, one other).
Our “stakeholders” are mostly state politicians — true of both the CRDA and new city Executive Council. Combined, there are approximately 35 members who are not as effective as the 14 in Las Vegas.
What about the people who live here? We and our employers are the real stakeholders.
Until the state leaders who call the shots realize the need for an effective business-government partnership, we can expect lots of talk and not much progress. That’s what politicians do.
Allen Keller
Somers Point
Pinelands commissioners need experience, belief in mission
The pinelands of New Jersey are a 938,000-acre piece of land that provides habitat for wildlife and plants, and drinking water for residents. The area plays host to the Pine Barrens tree frog, the corn snake and about one hundred species of migrating and wintering birds, such as bald eagles.
The pinelands also is home to a bounty of unique plants and flowers, such as the gentian, bog asphodel and swamp pink. In addition, the pinelands sits atop the Kirkwood-Cohansey Aquifer, a crucial resource that provides drinking water to over one million people, as well as water for irrigation by farmers. Unfortunately, many threats face the pinelands, including over-pumping of the aquifer, pollution and over development.
Overseeing the well-being of the pinelands is the Pinelands Commission, a regional planning authority that sets and enforces guidelines for community members and approves or rejects development in the area. While the Pinelands Commission is charged with protecting natural resources, in the past members of the commission have been pushed to advance projects that conflict with the agency’s mission and the independence of the Pinelands Commission has been diminished, hindering commissioners from acting in the region’s best interest.
In October, a coalition of organizations, New Jersey Audubon included, gathered outside of the Statehouse to call for Gov. Murphy to carefully consider Pinelands Commission appointments. Murphy must support appointments of those who have qualifying experience and believe in the mission of the agency, because the future of the pinelands undoubtedly depends on it.
Eric Stiles
Bernardsville
President and CEO of New Jersey Audubon
Care for NJ’s own, not illegals
The relatively new Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has just signed a bill giving $2 million for legal aid to illegal immigrants in the state.
With all of the hungry and homeless people in the state already, this is way beyond comprehension. Let’s take care of our own first.
God help us all because it’s obvious this governor isn’t going to do it.
Harold Olson
Egg Harbor Township
Have Congress committees oversee legislative process
Who are America’s most powerful politicians? While the media and the public focus on the President Trump, it is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan who choose which legislation is to be brought to their respective bodies for a vote.
They put the kibosh on gun control legislation. McConnell prevented President Obama’s Supreme Court justice nominee from being considered. No legislation can be enacted to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and on and on. This isn’t fair or good for the nation.
Two politicians shouldn’t have so much power, whether Republican or Democrat. This is not democracy.
There should be two committees of six — including the majority leader of the Senate and speaker of the House and equally divided between the majority and minority parties — that perform the task of selecting legislation to be voted on by their respective bodies. These bipartisan arrangements would go a long way in fixing what is broken in our current dysfunctional legislatures.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
Marching band, cheerleading demanding, rewarding experiences
Regarding the recent story, “Friday nights are about more than just football”:
I was glad to see this front-page article featuring high school marching bands and cheerleaders. There is a slogan among marching band parents that asks, “why is the football team on our field”?
The article acknowledged the other hard working students out there. As a parent of four former marching band members, I appreciate the recognition.
Yes, marching band is a sport. These dedicated students spend hundreds of hours practicing on and off the gridiron six months out of the year for both half-time performances and competitions.
Band directors expect full dedication, teamwork and leadership from the students. There is a large support system behind the scenes with band parent organizations.
These students are also often in the highest academic classes, learning time management with the demanding practice schedule — a skill important for their college years.
The marching band experience led my daughter to a demanding cross-country competitive tour that resulted in a world championship and college scholarship. My son was recruited for the U.S. Marine Band, which led to a U.S. Marine Corps career. We embrace the band geek label because our students are learning more about lifelong success when in marching band then they ever would in football.
Pat Mazzone
Egg Harbor Township
NJ puts illegals before taxpayers
Gov. Phil Murphy has lost it. New Jersey’s left-liberal governor has put $2.1 million of taxpayers’ money into an account to help – get this — illegal immigrants who are facing deportation. Yet we have about the highest property taxes and car insurance in the country.
There’s no good reason that most of the left puts illegals before taxpaying real Americans.
Bob Donnell
Lower Township
Brigantine library beset by closings, maintenance
The Brigantine Library Branch has been closed several days since April for cleaning and maintenance. Several library programs have been transferred to the Brigantine CER such as craft programs and book club through the end of 2018. Explanations as to the necessity of these changes have been vague.
Several library workers have been transferred to other county branch libraries, necessitating travel from their Brigantine homes to Pleasantville, Ventnor and Galloway. On a couple of days in early October, the Brigantine Library Branch was again closed for cleaning and maintenance, while plumbers and electricians were working on the roof and inside of the library.
The library meeting room appears to be non-functional. The public should be informed about the status and safety of the library and the need for frequent closing for cleaning and maintenance.
Kathy Findura
Brigantine
Big Ten tough on Rutgers
The Rutgers University football program just completed its fourth year competing in the Big Ten Conference.
2015 was the first year Rutgers played Big Ten teams. They won one game and lost seven games. In 2016, Rutgers did not win any games in the conference. They played nine Big Ten games and lost all of them. 2017 was the best year, with Rutgers winning three games and losing six. This year, Rutgers played nine Big Ten games and lost all of them.
The composite results for four Big Ten seasons netted Rutgers football four wins and 31 loses. Rutgers football has to find a way to turn losing Big Ten seasons into winning ones. Hopefully, 2019 will be the year of resurgence in Rutgers football in the Big Ten Conference.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Recreational marijuana should be put to public vote
Gov. Phil Murphy is an enthusiastic supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana, a national trend. However, I get slightly apprehensive when elected officials can’t seem to wait when implementing a new tax-and-spend revenue source, especially one so obviously questionable.
While there may be understandable reasons for this (i.e. criminal justice reform), the social complications of legalization will be momentous enough that voters should be given the right, through referendum, to decide if they truly want this.
The nation is in the middle of an opioid drug crisis with tens of thousands citizens needlessly dying each year. Given the current overwhelming difficulties brought about by both legal and illegal alcohol and drugs, government, businesses and communities should be acutely aware of what is involuntarily being decided for citizens.
Gov. Murphy and legislators should be sure they want their personal political legacies to be what opening the door to recreational marijuana is going to bring long-term to New Jersey. There should be no rush.
Let the public debate begin in earnest and give citizens time to consider and decide, through a 2019 statewide referendum on legalizing marijuana use for pleasure in New Jersey.
Thomas W. Haedrich
Harding Township
Make mail ballots postage free
Thank God the election is over. I have never seen an election like this one. Confusing to say the least. The TV commercials never even mentioned what party the candidates were affiliated with. Maybe they were embarrassed to say.
I have my fingers crossed that the elected officials can start giving some serious thought to initiating term limits for senators and congressmen and eliminating the Electoral College. But it seems neither party will ever agree to that. There are some easier things for both parties to agree to.
Did you know that if you mailed in your absentee ballot the envelope did not mention what the required postage was? Did you know that the envelope size was larger than the maximum 6” X 9” size allowable for a 50 cent postage stamp? You needed an extra 21 cents to be accurate. My envelope said place stamp here.
The postage required for a mail-in ballot wasn’t clear. When I called the state election board, no one had a hint. Perhaps the post office let most slide but my post office told me that some were returned for postage due.
This should be made simpler, with postage no longer needed to mail in a ballot. Both parties should be able to agree on that.
Richard G. Gober
Ventnor
Supporting Trump, ignoring media
I’m done with it. I’m tired of listening and watching all of these news shows, listening to all of their guests. It sickens me.
I support President Donald J. Trump. He has access to more information than any of these blathering fools. Off with the boob tube, no more magazines or other media that have been bought and paid for.
I will vote for Republicans (that I consider worth a damn) and always for Trump.
The rest is a waste of my time. I trust Trump to run the country, not a bunch of nobodies who lie and speculate, having nothing to do with anything but flapping their mouths to anyone who will listen.
Jay R. Smith
Northfield
Have iPhone, will travel
Sorry that the richest company on Earth left the coastal area and now the closest Apple store is 50 miles away.
If you need an Apple class or support, you will need to travel to Marlton. Thanks, Apple. Sent from my iPhone.
Michael Tourigian
Brigantine
More attention needed to civil war in Yemen
A recent Associated Press photo depicted part of the toll of Yemen’s civil war. More coverage of this war is needed. There should be more about the United States role in the malnourishment of the children in such photos or any of the lives lost at the hands of the Saudi Arabians.
Americans have a right to know about their country’s involvement in possible crimes against humanity. I think Yemen is currently the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with millions of Yemenis dependent on humanitarian assistance and a more than doubling of violence. More than half of Yemen’s hospitals have been damaged or closed and there is a severe shortage of medicine. Over the summer, a bus full of Yemeni children on their way home from a school picnic were killed by bomb apparently made in America.
Despite the current state in Yemen, President Trump recently increased the sale of U.S weapons to Saudi Arabia. The media should do more to educate the public about the role America is playing in this humanitarian.
Alison Hesser
Mays Landing
A.C. basketball coach deserves support, not an attack
Atlantic County has a below the Mason Dixon line mentality. For the past decade, some parts of Atlantic County have become political war chests and not about the children or communities. Atlantic County has become the have and have nots, and if you are not about or part of the cliques, crews and gangs, you and your and quality of life do not matter.
The Atlantic City High School basketball coach – dropped by the school board and reinstated by a court — is a true educator, who has the mental realty to not sugar coat the facts. Some people of color have to work hard and may not get to walk through the doors of life easily because of their religious or political connections.
The complaining parent needs to re-evaluate his life, thinking more about making the community better instead of attacking a teacher of color.
The coach’s email comments are reality, in my opinion, not offensive, but real talk. The end of the day, the email was for the players, not the parent, that forgot from whence he came. The coach shouldn’t be torched because he wants to educate long-term and realistically. The man is educated and the education struggles are real.
Teachers of color are few and some are attacked and scrutinized by the very same people they serve. Parents should chose their battles carefully and look at the real picture. Stay woke and keep it real.
Latanya Elias
Sicklerville
Murphy shouldn’t support natural gas company
I was disappointed that Gov. Murphy attended the ribbon cutting for the new South Jersey Gas headquarters in Atlantic City. Highly concerning are the company’s Cape Atlantic Reliability pipeline from Millville to Beesleys Point, and a subsidiary has an interest in the PennEast pipeline. The Cape Atlantic project is a much-disputed natural gas pipeline that South Jersey Gas proposes to build across the Pinelands. I think it threatens the aquifer that supplies clean drinking water.
The PennEast partnership is attempting to build another unneeded pipeline in part across 20 properties preserved under open space and farmland preservation programs.
I support Gov. Phil Murphy’s work to change New Jersey over to renewable energy. That is why I am deeply concerned that he would support a company behind these two projects that would delay or undermine his goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.
I am also surprised that South Jersey Gas is investing in these two pipelines, since they also sell solar energy and clearly know that renewable energy, not fossil fuels, will power New Jersey’s future. It also provides many and more meaningful job opportunities. They should continue to invest in renewables, not fossil fuel projects that contribute to climate change and might harm the state’s natural areas.
Georgina Shanley
Ocean City
$15 minimum wage will hurt NJ economy more
It is no wonder that businesses, large and small, are exiting New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy’s push to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour will cause a massive layoff of employees, especially those working in small business, due to the added expense needed to operate these businesses.
His logic appears to be that increasing the minimum wage would allow a certain few to be able to live more comfortably, while at the expense of having a much larger group sent to the unemployment line.
It’s bad enough that New Jersey is one of the highest taxed states in the country, which does not help in attracting new businesses. Add his push to increase the minimum wage to the already high taxes and you have a state that is about to implode.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Legal marijuana, illegal gun magazines is hypocritical
People should be shocked by the New Jersey Legislature’s inconsistency and hypocrisy in the effort to legalize marijuana at the same time as limiting gun owners’ magazines to 10 rounds.
The cost and danger to the public in legalizing marijuana is far better documented than the benefit to the public of making it a felony to possess — even in the home — a magazine holding more than 10 rounds.
Decriminalizing a formerly illegal drug possession, yet criminalizing formerly completely legal magazines can’t be a serious policy.
James Sherma
Cape May Court House
Trump administration is comic
Donald Trump’s presidency finally makes sense to me. He is one of the greatest comedians to ever live.
When I saw First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” Christmas tree ornaments hanging on the White House tree, I felt they are trying to make us laugh. What better way to make America great again than to bring humor back to stressed-out citizens.
President Trump has done more for this country’s humor than any other president in history. If we don’t laugh with the rest of the world, they win.
Joan Mahon
Villas
‘Cannabis’ preferred name for the drug marijuana
Regarding the recent story, “Vote clears hurdle for legalizing recreational marijuana in NJ”:
This good article covering the pros and cons of action in Trenton ended with noting that “the word ‘marijuana’ has been replaced by ‘cannabis’ in the legislation.” The word “marijuana,” over 100 years old and of unsettled origin, was popularized in the 1930s by government campaigns against the drug.
Previously news reports and medical journal articles had almost always used the plant’s formal name, cannabis, according to NPR. Cannabis today is described as typically smoked or consumed as a psychoactive (mind-altering) drug.
“Cannabis” returns to a more scientifically correct definition, a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, divided serrated leaves and glandular hairs — used to produce hemp fiber and as a drug.
As society moves toward acceptance and decriminalization of cannabis, I think we should stop using the term “marijuana” because of its past use in anti-drug campaigns.
Andrew Lawlor
Ocean City