Let Pittsburgh killings be enough to start anew
I have had enough. I will neither become a victim, nor will I ever stay quiet and become a bystander. The recent brutal murders in the synagogue in Pittsburgh committed by a deranged person, so consumed by his own anti-Semitic hate, will never become just another horrific tragedy.
My parents, of blessed memory, were both Holocaust survivors who came to America looking for a safe place to start their lives again. They had lost most of their loved ones and parts of themselves and life could never be the same.
However, they picked up their broken hearts and the fractured pieces of their souls, and formed another life together, a new life, in a beautiful new country that welcomed them with open loving arms. What has happened to that beautiful America my parents were lucky enough to embrace? What has happened to the world?
I have had enough of poisonous anti-Semitism, malicious racism and bloody savage raw hate. Let the horrific murders committed in the Pittsburgh place of worship to innocent, good people be more than enough for all of us. Let this be a new beginning.
Anne Kabo Cohen
Egg Harbor Township
Brown helps Sandy victims
Amen for state Sen. Chris Brown. As someone who suffered through the Sandy bureaucracy and was helped by Brown, I was not surprised to read that he is still fighting for families who are trying to recover from Superstorm Sandy.
He has been the only hope for some families during the nightmare of dealing with Sandy relief programs. Thankfully, we were able to get through the process with Brown’s help and appreciate that he stood up to Gov. Christie and voted for the Sandy victims bill of rights.
For those who are still struggling to fix their homes after Sandy, I know Brown will do the best he can.
Kathleen McCrossan
Ventnor