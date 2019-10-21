Attacking behind Trump’s back
If the so-called whistleblower was so disturbed by President Trump’s call to the Ukraine, why did he not meet face-to-face with the president instead of being a coward and going behind Trump’s back to cause turmoil?
Mary Ann Jespersen
Bridgeton
Race focus ignores behavior
Leonard Pitts is a black columnist out of Florida. He seems to think it’s his job to defend any and all black behavior with complete prejudice. So when a black officer arrested a black child kicking and assaulting those trying to control her, he had to make a choice as to who to defend. He chose the child against the officer, who was fired.
But, according to Pitts — and here’s the kicker — the black officer did his deed not in the name of law and order, but because of systemic racism. That’s the modern excuse, using racism as the reason to explain any poor behavior perpetrated by blacks.
So when Pitts says black children face harsher and more frequent discipline than white children, it has nothing to do with their actual behavior. That’s why 18% of black children make up 42% of those suspended.
Go into an inner city school and watch the behavior. Compare it to a suburban mostly white classroom, and decide if it’s all about systemic racism. It’s no longer about behavior, following the rules or obeying the law. It’s all about systemic racism.
That’s exactly what is being taught to children. What a mistake.
Robert Fleisher
Atlantic City
Voters already can limit terms
Lately I have seen many letters and articles on term limits for Congress. The folks writing them remind me of the people that drive to climate change rallies in their giant SUVs while their air conditioning is on full blast in their giant homes.
What do these two groups have in common? Both want to be told how to behave by government.
The last time I checked, people vote in both senators and congressmen. We can vote them out just as easily as we vote them in. We don’t need government to set the limits, we already have the power.
The problem is we need to change our own behavior, pay attention to the candidates and incumbents, then actually go out and vote. It takes a bit of commitment through personal choice. The same can be said for human assault on the environment. There is a plethora of choices individual citizens can make today in order to reduce pollution — more fuel-efficient vehicles, energy efficient homes, use public transportation to name just a few. But once again, it takes commitment and personal choice.
We shouldn’t rely on government alone to address these issues. We already have the power; we just need to embrace it.
Louis Marchesani
Atlantic City
