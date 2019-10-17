Trump haters keep trying
After nearly two years, $25 million, nearly 3,000 subpoenas, over 500 witnesses and more than 500 search warrants, 20 prosecutors and 50 FBI agents came up empty of any wrong-doing on the part of President Trump in the Russia collusion witch hunt. Trump-hating Democrats came up without a scintilla of evidence to support their outrageous lies. They went over and over the Mueller report and found no wrongdoing on the president’s part.
The latest charge by the hate-Trump Democrats is that he is a racist, but they have no proof of anything to support their claims.
What do African Americans like Lynne Patton, a Trump employee, have to say? She said: “As a black female executive in the Trump organization, I can no longer remain silent about the repeated and reprehensible attempts to align my boss and his family with racist hate mongering groups. The Trump family that I know is, without question, one of the most generous, compassionate and philanthropic families I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing and the honor to call friends.”
Numerous African American celebrities and athletes, such as Terrell Owens, Jim Brown, Kanye West and many others, support President Trump. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr. and a staunch Trump supporter, said: “President Trump has done more for black Americans in just two years than Biden has done in five decades as a public official.” Even President Obama’s half-brother, Malik Obama, is an ardent Trump supporter.
Would the above African American luminaries be supporters of President Trump if he were racist? Of course not.
The Democrat hate mongers bombed out with the Russian collusion witch hunt and the slanderous lie that he is a racist. Will they give up trying to destroy the president with lies and witch hunts? I doubt it. They haven’t been this mad since the Republicans freed their slaves way back in the 1860s.
Robert J. Vertolli
Vineland
Fund Wildwood Boardwalk fix
There is no question that the Wildwood Boardwalk is in need of urgent repair. The only question is how those repairs will be paid for.
The current option being considered is the use of the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) as set forth in legislation sponsored by Sen. Bob Andrzejczak. This source is as good as any and maybe in some ways better.
The Wildwood Boardwalk is used by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
They include local residents, vacation home owners and Canadians. It’s easy to tell by license plates that a large portion of the visitors are from out of state.
They buy gas in New Jersey and therefore are paying the state gas tax which funds the TTF, so it makes sense to use the TTF to fund the boardwalk repairs.
Boardwalks also are technically considered roadways that have to be able to carry ambulances, police vehicles, as well as large trucks for the various conventions and events that happen on the boardwalk. We walk on the boardwalk just about every day and there are always maintenance, police and other vehicles on the boardwalk.
To not make these repairs and have the boardwalk not be part of the Wildwood experience would be disastrous to the local, county and state economies.
Do we want to risk losing this vital resource while we haggle over the funding source or just pick one and get the repairs done?
As a resident of North Wildwood, I vote for just getting it done.
Dorothy Correnti
North Wildwood
