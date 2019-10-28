Backs Hayes in Cape
In the 1990s, then-Detective E. Marie Hayes first attended the annual training conference for the Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement (MAAWLE). Hayes paid for her own attendance, used her personal time to attend it, and was drawn to it for both professional and personal development. She was immediately compelled to become part of MAAWLE, was driven to rise up through its leadership, and make it a better organization for everyone.
Hayes did all this while working an extremely demanding full-time job as a county detective, earning rank and expert status in her work, nurturing a strong and solid marriage with husband Lloyd, and raising three children. She knows the meaning of hard work and serving others.
Her best qualities of leadership, integrity and mentoring are long-lived: She successfully lobbied MAAWLE to amend its bylaws to include officers from N.J., Pa. and N.Y. as members, then she rose up in rank within MAAWLE to become president for several terms. She subsequently traveled to training conferences of the IAWP (International Association of Women Police) representing all female officers of the Mid-Atlantic region, and she implemented a framework of protocols for mentoring young officers that’s still utilized by MAAWLE today.
Hayes is a doer, not a watcher; she’s assertive and vocal in politics, just as she was in her 29 year career in police work. She votes on all issues with integrity, with every moral fiber of her being for the benefit of county residents, and she readily articulates the reasoning behind her votes. Those qualities are threatening to some, but they’re exactly the qualities Cape May County so desperately needs.
She readily gives out her cell number and her wide-lens vision for Cape May County over the next decade or so is putting Cape May County on the map in Trenton. Finally.
Hayes has earned the public’s support in her November re-election for Cape May County freeholder.
Kate Migioia
Egg Harbor Township
For Korngut for executive
I attended a recent candidate forum for Atlantic County executive and left dissatisfied with Dennis Levinson’s responses on racial issues. From denying unsupported claims of systemic racism to distancing himself from some issues in Atlantic City, and even suggesting questionable law enforcement practices, he showed he is not the candidate for all people.
The Atlantic County executive should be proud to solve issues bigger than balancing a budget. Considering that people of color represent 45% of the residents of Atlantic County, we need someone who understands that when more of us thrive, we all benefit — someone who is going to represent all of us, not just the elite who insist that everything is just fine in Atlantic County. Things are not fine for many residents, and so I’m voting for Susan Korngut on Nov. 5 for the change we need.
Christine Ruth
Northfield
