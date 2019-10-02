Dirty political campaigns don’t belong in Galloway
No matter what your political affiliation is, I think we are all getting sick and tired of what is happening in Washington. There is so much divisiveness that nothing is getting done. Negative politics should have no place in D.C. and no place in our communities. You were elected, now do your job!
As mayor of Galloway Township, I made a vow to not let partisan politics get in the way of progress for our community, and we have been successful. We took Galloway from the brink of financial disaster to becoming one of the strongest financially and best run towns in the state. New police vehicles, fire engines, the most aggressive road paving program our township has ever undertaken and improvements to recreation are just a few of the major accomplishments we were able to initiate; all while simultaneously reducing taxes. We are actually spending about $1.8 million less per year now than we did in 2005. Other towns have taken notice and are employing the same techniques with success.
Now we have negative election campaigns infiltrating our communities. I say leave the dirty politics in D.C. Local politics is about togetherness, not division. There is no place for that in our communities. It is troubling that some people will do anything to get elected even if it means lying. Local people are smart, they can see through the lies.
Here is a tip for those who want to get elected — run on what you can bring to the table, and keep it clean, your integrity depends on it.
Mayor Tony Coppola
Galloway Township
State-backed drug-use sites too harmful to allow
I read the description of the proposed plan for addicts to bring “drugs” to the “clinic-like setting,” inject themselves and then get help from “nearby medical staff” if they overdose. Am I reading this correctly?
Not being an addiction specialist, my heart goes out to those suffering with substance abuse. My concerns are a bit different from U.S. attorney William McSwain.
As a medical doctor, I administer injections of known, FDA-approved substances. What is being described would be individuals bringing in unknown substances and injecting themselves. What actually would be in the needles? Heroin? Fentanyl? Viruses such as hepatitis and HIV? Laundry bleach? Cyanide?
You get the idea. The legal liability would be bottomless. Were an adverse reaction to occur, the first thing plaintiffs’ counsel will ask the health-care professional might be, “Exactly what substance were you supervising to be injected?” Of course, not knowing what was in the needle makes the health-care professional and the organization behind that professional unbelievably liable for injury or wrongful death. Try to defend that case!
My other concern regards the source of the materials being injected. What is being proposed is that public funds be spent to supervise and thus subsidize the sale of heroin or other substances being provided and sold by drug cartels. What a wonderful use of our tax dollars, into the pockets of drug dealers.
Some real considerations must be put forward not only from the legal aspects as expounded by the U.S. attorney, but also my concerns as stated above.
Robert M Goldberg, M.D.
Somers Point
