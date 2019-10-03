Barnegat mayor exercising speech and religious rights
Regarding the recent letter, “Mayor’s religious views unwelcome in Barnegat”:
Saying that religious references have no place in government is to turn our government into an atheistic communist government. No one who knows history could defend that statement.
The words “separation of church and state” do not appear in the Bill of Rights but rather in a letter by Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptists. The purpose of the First Amendment was to prevent the establishment of a single church as the state religion. A state religion is what they fled when coming to America. The “wall” therefore was to assure the Danbury Baptists (and by inference, any religion) that government could not interfere with those expressions and activities.
Mayor Al Cirulli is an American citizen and has freedom of speech like everyone else to advocate or challenge legislation. Intolerance works both ways. Apparently the LGBTQ community will tolerate freedom of speech only on their own behalf.
George Washington said, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. ... Let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.”
Mayor Cirulli’s interpretation is the standard interpretation of Scripture that goes back to the beginning of Christianity. It is not his own personal interpretation. Article VI, Clause 3 of the Constitution reads: “No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”
As far as Christ preaching love and tolerance, in the Sermon on the Mount in the Bible is a passage that reads: “Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the road broad that leads to destruction, and those who enter through it are many. How narrow the gate and constricted the road that leads to life. And those who find it are few.” Christ loves everyone, but I think he does not welcome to heaven those who do not follow his ways.
Finally, parents have a right to protect their children from anything they deem would harm them. Parents are the first educators of their children, not one community nor the state.
Rev. H. James Hutchins
Galloway Township
Many women, minorities in county government
At the recent candidates forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women featuring County Executive Dennis Levinson and challenger Susan Korngut, an accusation was made that cannot be left unanswered. Korngut asked Levinson, “What if anything have you done to address the systemic racism and institutional bias which existed and continues to exist under your administration?”
Nothing could be more offensive and further from the truth without any factual basis. As the county administrator, I am compelled to address this inflammatory and erroneous statement.
Women and minorities account for more than half of the county workforce. Of our eight county departments, three are headed by women and two by African Americans.
In the 25 years I have served as county administrator and deputy county administrator, no one has spewed such hateful venom.
Gerald Del Rosso
Northfield
Atlantic County administrator
