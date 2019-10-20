Impeach Trump now
To me it is obvious that President Trump has violated his oath of office. Impeach him now to prevent further erosion of our democracy.
Stephen Gring
Ocean City
Impeaching sets a precedent
A warning to all who are so anxious to impeach President Trump. Whether you like him or not, impeaching him will only further polarize the divisions in the country that already exist. And Democrats should realize that in the future, all Democratic presidents would be held to the same high standards that this president has been made subject to.
They’d better make sure that their guys are without fault, with spotless backgrounds, because they will be fair game for impeachment themselves, since no politician for the most part has totally clean hands.
Don French
Bridgeton
Supports Republicans, others
Politics should not be about power, it should be about public service. This election cycle is not about blame but rather accountability. It’s a simple formula, really — if an elected official is not producing results, then they are voted out of office. We are at a very crucial time in Atlantic City and Atlantic County. We must elect the most educated and qualified people to office, who shall place service above self.
The PILOT program for the casinos has proven to be an epic fail, saddling Atlantic City residents with an extreme and unfair tax burden, only to worsen when the $30 million bond comes due next year along with the revaluations. That said, the state takes 100 percent of the luxury, room and parking taxes to the tune of $90 million annually. That revenue stream all or in part would easily remedy the tax issues in Atlantic City and help the county, eventually lowering property taxes, as well as sparking home ownership and small business development.
To continue to elect officials who endorsed the PILOT program and did nothing while the state allowed Atlantic City debt to escalate from $100 million to $500 million is a fool’s errand. It’s not about blaming one party or the other, it is simply holding those elected officials accountable this November 5th.
Legislatively, Atlantic City and Atlantic County have been a train wreck due to outside special interests buying influence and financing campaigns. This must stop, as must voter fraud in certain operatives retrieving votes from vacant homes or addresses that are no longer there. This impacts all of us and our children. Do not reward failure with a vote, rather hold those responsible elected officials accountable, which is why we need change at the municipal and state level in Atlantic City and Atlantic County; which is why we need Phil Guenther and John Risley elected to state Assembly; which is why we need Dennis Levinson’s steady hand as county executive; which is why we need Amy Gatto and Sam Majumder on the freeholder board as well as Kurtz, Zappia, Reardon and McGrath on City Council. Change must happen or we will experience continued failure.
Tom Forkin
Atlantic City
