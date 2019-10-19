Party will sink Van Drew
Regarding the recent story, “Van Drew not ready to call for Trump impeachment so close to election”:
Sorry, but I think Rep. Jeff Van Drew is toast. His party has gone way too far left, and he can’t separate himself from them. He will be a one-term congressman.
Gary Swenson
Upper Township
Program can strengthen dunes with vegetation
In a report released from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it was predicted that NJ coastal communities could face a combined average of nearly $1.6 billion in annual costs from storm damage. Residents of Atlantic County know how important it is to have strong dunes to protect life along the shoreline, but why are towns always having to replenish them?
In the beginning of the summer I was offered an opportunity to learn about this issue by an amazing, one-of-a-kind organization. Since 1989, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance (PPA) has protected and advocated for the Pinelands National Reserve, the 1.1 million-acre forest stretching across New Jersey. Thanks to a grant provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance has been able to extend their environmental stewardship past the forest and to the coasts.
They taught me about a partnership that they have with Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) to come up with a way to strengthen the dunes of our shores. Their solution? Installing plant protection strips on what is known as the back beach, which is the area right at the foot of the dunes. The best part of the project is that the plant protection strips that they suggest only require the installation of posts and signs along the back beach which will protect that area while still allowing raking and motor vehicle usage on the lower beach. Dune development actually begins on the beach and is highly dependent on vegetation growth, because the sand will collect if it has vegetation to get caught on.
I believe that the Pinelands Preservation Alliance and Raritan Valley Community College can help every beach in Atlantic County. They are willing to bring their project to every beach at no cost, all the town has to do is agree to participate. I feel strongly that with our support and PPA and RVCC’s teamwork, we can help New Jersey have a stronger and more resilient shoreline.
Heather Sampey
West Cape May
