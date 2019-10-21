Backs teacher expressing views
I feel that the Vineland teacher currently being investigated by the Vineland school district over social media comments she allegedly made about Mexican culture in light of the recent disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, is a clear violation of her first amendment rights.
The girl’s disappearance was truly horrible, and we all want to see her found and brought home safely. But regardless of how the teacher’s comments may have appeared to some people, she had every right to publicly express her feelings just as every other American has. The school district has no right to treat her like a criminal.
This in my view isn’t freedom. It is fascism.
George I. Anderson
Vineland
Don’t play candidates
It’s Sunday morning and once again I am reading “How Your Lawmakers Voted” in The Press. As usual, our senator, Cory Booker, is shown as “not voting.”
This is the story week after week, not just for Booker but for many current U.S. governors, congressmen and senators who have decided to run for president of the United States. We taxpayers are not getting the representation that we entrusted to these people. They really have no skin in the game. They run around looking for money and votes while we are still paying them. It’s no wonder there are so many candidates.
I do not know of any other paid position, in the real world, where this would be allowed (knowing that the exception proves the rule) so why are we, the employers, allowing this behavior?
Any representative of this country, paid by taxpayers, should have to resign their current position in order to run for a different office. I am only asking that for which I am paying.
Catherine Mappin
Northfield
