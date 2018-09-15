Minority of parishioners want to keep old church
Regarding the recent story, “Rift opens between Sea Isle City pastor, parishioners over fate of St. Joseph church”:
More accurately, this is a rift between a minority of parishioners who are focused on the past and a study group that was charged with looking to the future.
The drop-off in use of the old church could not have been foreseen when the new church was built, but the result of less use was inevitably less money for maintenance from the finance committee.
Many of us long-time members of St. Joe’s have a soft spot for the old church, but with limited space and limited funds, the future demolition of the old church is inevitable.
Hank Page
Sea Isle City
Air show impressions
The crowded beach at the Atlantic City Air Show made an impression.
Low tide beach. Sunny. Breezy. Countless people: sober; boozy. Sandy feet, salty skin, white, pink, brown, black, yellow, red, tan.
Ocean tumbles. Wading. Swimming. Body surfing. Not today. Blue.
Planes fast. Twisty, loopy, vapor trails.
Cameras ready, shoot. Boom.
Todd Williams
Atlantic City
McCain owed respect to commander in chief
It’s a shame that Sen. John McCain tarnished an otherwise pretty good run with a last minute dig at his commander in chief. He, of all people, should have shown more respect for the presidency and nation’s leader.
I’m sure, as a military officer, he demanded the respect of his subordinates, even if there were fundamental disagreements. He should have done the same to President Trump.
Perhaps the hate spewed from Hollywood and reckless politicians will get to some of the people some of the time. Let’s all hope that’s a minimum.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine