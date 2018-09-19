Transit officer ensured safe return from A.C.
My husband is 87 years old and loves to play cards with his octogenarian friends at Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City. We spend much of our summer in Sea Isle City and he takes the bus from Ocean View. To assist him taking the bus back in the evening I visited the bus terminal and talked to a transit police officer. He gave me his cell number so I could call him when my husband got in the cab at Harrah’s, and he would make sure my husband was safe and got on the right bus.
The officer’s kindness and concern for us were exceptional.
Carla Detaranto
Monroe Township
McCain born to greatness
Some of us are born to greatness, some to the ash heap, most of us to our miniscule corners of our world. I didn’t know John McCain, I only knew of him, a man born to greatness.
My miniscule world feels his loss. And with many, I wonder what will become of us. We need people of character to speak for the country, to cry out from a wilderness laid bare by those destined for history’s ash heap, someone who will say “Enough!” as he or she takes a broom and begins to sweep those ashes.
President Trump is nothing like McCain. He imagines his own greatness. In my miniscule corner of the world, I wait for someone to sweep the ashes.
MaryLu Wolfgang
Brigantine
NJ Transit disrespects hard-working commuters
Atlantic City showed signs of renewal this summer with the opening of two casino resorts, the legalization of sports betting, and the new Stockton campus. Then came the news of the rail line closure. NJ Transit has had years to meet the mandatory safety upgrade deadline and failed. Then, they chose to give the people who rely on it barely a month’s notice. The recent public meeting was supposed to clarify “adequate” bus alternatives.
There’s nothing adequate about an alternative that doubles commute time. Bus service is not as fast or reliable; it is vulnerable to traffic snarls and detours. Each employee who relies on this train reports to a boss, a boss who will frown and say, “It’s too bad about NJ Transit, but I have a business to run.” Make no mistake, people will lose their jobs.
Not everyone can choose to drive their own vehicle. An Uber ride from nearby Absecon costs approximately $16 as opposed to a $1.50 train ticket. The estimated 2,000 commuters may seem like a small number, but 200 North Jersey bankers and brokers would not be stranded without their train to Wall Street. This may have seemed like a good idea on paper in a boardroom meeting, but in principle it is marginalizing many hard-working hospitality employees committed to making every guest feel like a winner.
Sadly, Atlantic City and its workers are the ones who will lose.
Dara Cunningham
Merchantville
Give Sea Isle church new heating, air conditioning
There has been a beautiful spiritual center on the corner of 44th and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City since 1844. It’s called St. Joseph’s Church. Why not use the money to bring that beautiful house of God back to life? They aren’t tearing down cathedrals in Europe when the heating and plumbing wear out. I live in a house that was built in 1765 and my heat and air conditioning are working just fine.
I’m sure my mom is rolling over in her grave right now. She started going to St. Joseph’s in 1922 until she died in 2001. She told me she stopped giving to the building fund when they started talking about demolition way back when. I was lucky enough to start going on vacation to my grandparents’ house in Sea Isle in 1952 and loved it so much that I chose to get married at St. Joseph’s. That church is where my God still lives.
Can’t Sea Isle leave anything of historical beauty left standing? I encourage non-Catholics to also support keeping this historical building.
I hope the Rev. Joseph Perreault stays true to the promises made to parishioners of the past.
I’ll bet with a new heating and air conditioning system, there could be a lot more than 10 events a year in that beautiful church.
Kathleen Monville Dooley
Cape May Court House
Bag fee can change behavior for the better
We went to a wedding in Monterey, California, in August and while there went to a Walmart. We found that once again California was leading the nation in a change.
Checking out with our week’s worth of food, the cashier kept asking, “Do you want this in a bag? … That in a bag?” Each time we answered yes. When the cashier finished, she counted the bags and I asked why.
We were charged 10 cents for every bag we took. It wasn’t a lot of money, but it made us look around. We saw many people had brought in reusable bags. We saw people walking to their cars with no bags, with groceries held loose in their hands.
We saved our bags and passed them to the family members who shopped the following day. It wasn’t the 10 cents. We were on vacation, and the year-round residents of Monterey could surely afford it themselves. But the minor penalty imposed by the government had caused a pervasive behavioral change.
Back in New Jersey, I’ve dusted off my reusable bags, and am trying to remember to take them to the store. We, too, have a beautiful ocean, wildlife, and scenic beaches.
We are better than we once were about putting trash in the can. But we need to prevent the trash in the first place. Our actions have consequences. A simple reminder doesn’t hurt — 10 cents is all it took. This is a change that can work.
Bonny Collins
Ocean View
Little input on wind power costs, environmental impacts
I have been following the development of this offshore wind technology for many years. I have written to legislators, the state Board of Public Utilities and others about environmental impacts, costs, visual pollution and such. It seems that the ball is rolling down the hill and will become reality forthwith. Legislators seem to have little interest in what people think.
That foreign firms are in control of this major potential impact on our environment and our wallets is troubling. The powers that be have decided that this will happen no matter the cost or who runs the operation.
It is troubling that the people have so little impact on what goes on in their homes.
Despite what the present administration says about the media, they are the last bastion of unfiltered information to the public. It’s frustrating to know how this wind thing is going down, but good to know that independent reporters persist in finding the truth.
Jim McManus
Ocean City