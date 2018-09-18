Risk of legal marijuana not worth added revenue
I’ve previously written that the push to legalize recreational marijuana is immoral. It’s addictive and a stepping stone to meth, cocaine and heroin; it can foster psychosis, schizophrenia and dependency; and, the most serious ramification, its use would trickle down to children affecting their brain development. These views were based on numerous valid studies I had read about.
Some accused me of getting carried away, exaggerating. Well, since then an article, “Opiods reshape the brain” by Ian Haydon, was published in The Press. From the article: “These are things we can see under the microscope. There are actually structural changes to neurons in different brain regions … for different drugs of abuse.” And make no mistake about it, recreational marijuana is a drug that will be abused.
So I’ll say again, it is unconscionable for politicians not to put our children first, whose brains are still in the formative stage, all for the sake of more revenue. As I said before, the paramount obligation of any society has always been to protect its children. Parents and grandparents should tell Gov. Phil Murphy that they’d rather have to pay a little more state income tax than have recreational marijuana legalized.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat Township
Rich send jobs overseas
Regarding the Aug. 31 commentary by Whitt Flora, “Trump’s tariffs help even the score against predator nations”:
How refreshing to see this unbiased commentary. And wonderful to finally bring some manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
This greedy outsourcing of jobs to Third World countries is modern day slavery. Apple sells an iPhone for $1,000 and working conditions are bad for people overseas in factories.
It is still the same fight from the beginning of time, not black and white but rich versus poor.
Rob Austin
St. Louis, Missouri