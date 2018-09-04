Remembering Klan march in Barnegat in 1970s
I just saw the Spike Lee film, “The BlacKKKlansman.” It reminded me of the time the KKK rallied in my hometown of Barnegat in the summer of 1979.
They marched right through my subdivision, Settler’s Landing. They came close enough that my adoptive mother, who had good reason to fear the Klan being that she’s Jewish, made my sister and I move away from our living room window. I’m mixed-race black and Hispanic and she was concerned for my safety. David Duke, who featured prominently in the film, was at that rally, where he declared his candidacy for president.
When I tell people here in California where I now live that the KKK marched through my hometown when I was a kid, they automatically assume I’m from the South. They’re almost right. South Jersey, that is.
Brett Wilkins
San Francisco
Impeach President Trump
I have never heard such unprofessional and unpresidential, outbursts from an official. President Trump spews insults, lies and harangues that disturb and frighten. The way he speaks to and about women, including his family members, is unconscionable. Health care, public radio and TV, and other valued programs and resources are threatened. The once-free press has to defend itself from lies and false news. The beautiful country is unrecognizable. Democrats must vote and create a tsunami of a blue wave. I hope the impeachment efforts succeed.
Riesa Levine
Linwood
Backs Van Drew in 2nd
It is important to democracy for representatives to respond to the concerns of their constituents. Public office holders need input and insight from those who put them into office.
I’m grateful to Sen. Jeff Van Drew, who called me personally to respond to several matters that have troubled me in Trenton. However, I have emailed several other state legislators, including Senate President Stephen Sweeney, on more than one occasion, and never received a single response from anyone in their offices.
Perhaps Sweeney should concentrate more on positive interaction with the voters in the state, and less on competing for power with the duly elected governor, to further the responsible agenda as laid out by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Rob Fierro
Wildwood Crest