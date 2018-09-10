Change in management hurting Gardner’s Basin
I have been a regular visitor to Gardner’s Basin for the past 40 or so years and it is apparent that the powers to be are dismantling what has been a vibrant location for locals and tourist alike.
I read that the Basin Association has lost its funding due to cuts ordered by the state overseer of Atlantic City. It’s a mistake to cut funding to a popular place located in the Tourism District. I thought the Tourism District was protected. The new management company seems to be slowly but sure killing it off for some unknown purpose.
Rocco Pepino
Atlantic City
Catholic Church should address celibacy, women
By now, most members (or the flock, as we are called) of the Roman Catholic Church have read the words of Pope Francis and our bishop of the Camden Diocese in response to the report on child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania. The contrition of church leaders and their assurances that these egregious acts would never again be tolerated or covered over, however, have not been universally restorative of some members’ faith in the institution. Some would signal their revulsion by withholding contributions; others would leave the church outright. Regarding the latter, church attendance is already declining. More specifically, the children and grandchildren of those in my age cohort do not seem to be participating to the extent we did.
Hopefully, this scandal will provide the impetus for the laity to, unlike sheep, speak out forcefully about the need for other substantial changes. Two in particular are the church’s long held positions regarding the role of women in the ministry and celibacy. (As one writer said, if women were part of the hierarchy, the abuse would not have been allowed to continue.) I believe the church must raise the stature of women above the tertiary role they have faithfully played for centuries. Open the seminaries to women and give them the opportunity to serve at all levels of ministry. Lastly, remove the stricture of celibacy. If those in charge reject these ideas simply on the basis of outdated traditions, they must be afraid of something.
Joseph McGrail
Ocean City