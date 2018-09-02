Secure bike racks, locks needed on A.C. Boardwalk
My wife and I have enjoyed riding our bikes on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for many years and we appreciate the extended riding hours that the city approved. It’s a great ride and much less crowded than Ocean City. Now that the Inlet section has been repaired it is also much more scenic.
However, recently our bikes and accessories were stolen near the Hard Rock casino hotel while we were having breakfast. The bikes were chained to a railing on the Boardwalk at 10 a.m. on a Sunday morning, in plain sight of a couple of surveillance cameras and many other people on the boards. When we came back an hour later, the two bikes were gone and nobody and no camera saw anything.
We learned from several knowledgeable sources that this happens frequently. Yet it is rare to see any police or security on the Boardwalk, unless they are called to respond to an incident.
Perhaps businesses and casinos could offer bike racks with obvious surveillance or within view of security guards for their patrons. Until that is offered, we will continue to ride on our new bikes, but will not stop for breakfast or visit any slot machines.
David Oldis
Linwood
NFL protest purpose clear, fans not really suffering
Regarding the recent letter, “Unending anthem protest”:
The letter regarding protesting NFL players stated it is unclear what the football players hope to obtain. The writer also stated that people are suffering because of the protest. What they hope to obtain is very clear to me and others who instead of attacking them, really listen. They will know that their objectives are met when racially motivated police brutality, sometimes resulting in the death of unarmed black men and boys, is seriously addressed. And other racially motivated discrimination, like having the police called on you for living your life.
The writer stated that the fans are suffering. Really, suffering? Suffering is the pain of the family whose 12-year-old child is gunned down by police while playing in a playground. Suffering is being gunned down in your car while following an officer’s order to retrieve your documents. Suffering is a teenager shot dead through a car window while leaving a party with friends. I’m a Marine Corps vet. I love football and I fully support the protest.
Eddie E. Hicks Sr.
Smithville
Don’t fund land purchase
Last month Gov. Murphy announced funding for land preservation. It shouldn’t have been taken from dedicated business tax revenue and transferred to the Department of Environmental Protection for land acquisition. It’s an example of robbing one department to fund another.
At a time when all we hear is New Jersey having funding problems in everything from pension plans to funding needed for police and fire services, New Jersey doesn’t need to buy land damaged by floods or storms. Maybe the owners of these damaged properties are politically connected people.
Lucie Leniston
Absecon