Catholic abuse comes out
My heart goes out to all the victims of the priests’ abuse in the newly released 1,300 page grand jury document. Having been born and raised as a Catholic, the strict atmosphere laced with feelings of guilt and low self-esteem was difficult. My parents insisted on my attending Catholic school from kindergarten until 12th grade.
The nuns were verbally, physically and emotionally abusive. I was an Italian American in an all-white, Irish neighborhood. In first grade the nun called me a “guinea.” My father hit the roof when I asked him that evening what “guinea” meant. It was not part of our vocabulary.
It makes me angry and sad that adults continue to prey on children. We had a saying when I was young that is appropriate today: “Why don’t you pick on somebody your own size?” Abusers aren’t so tough after all. Fortunately, it all comes to fruition.
Joan Mahon
Villas
O.C. surfing-only beach restricted family event
Our family has vacationed in Ocean City since the 1970s and recently gathered there with sisters and brothers from as far away as Massachusetts, Rhode Island and California. These locales have their own beautiful beaches but Ocean City won out.
We were disappointed to find that our particular beach, in front of 15th Street, was open to surfers only and closed to casual swimmers.
We sweltered in the sun with our elderly relatives and children while very few surfers seemed to be using the area.
Perhaps the city should alternate surfing-only beach locations so one particular area is not always impacted. We were told by the lifeguards that we “could just move.” My mother is 89 years old and cannot so easily get around and I considered the advice cavalier.
It was quite frustrating to us. The 20-plus relatives who gathered in Ocean City might try to find another destination for future get-togethers. We hope that those who are responsible for setting the beach rules will reconsider them, otherwise it would be an end to a wonderful family tradition.
Frances Rossi
Hopedale, Mass.
NJ Transit A.C. meeting excluded the public
Regarding the Aug. 21 story, “Atlantic City rail line shutdown not ‘bait and switch,’ NJ Transit chief says”:
What a disgrace — a meeting held in one little corner of the Atlantic City rail station, with lots of media and no microphones. Imagine. Were questions asked so all could hear and answered so all could hear? No! I cannot believe that NJ Transit representatives did not have microphones clipped on. It’s not a “public meeting” when questions are asked and answered one-on-one and no one else can hear.
This whole mess started eight years ago when they decommissioned the 8:17 a.m. train. All of the workers and riders had to find another way to get to Atlantic City. That’s when ridership went down and it never came back, as the train at 8:17 a.m. was never reinstated. It had always been packed. If NJ Transit is trying to blame lower ridership on someone, it should start in-house. This was deliberate.
Every meeting by a township, school board or company that I have ever attended was run with a panel, usually on a dais, and with microphones — where folks were ready to answer questions from those in attendance. Isn’t this the democratic way?
The NJ Transit meeting was a perfect example of a “boondoggle” — in other words, a trivial, useless or wasteful project or activity.
When I saw that this was a no-win situation, I and many others caught the 8:43 a.m. train back home. What a travesty.
Eileen O’Brien
Pennsauken