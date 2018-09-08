Mueller will get Trump
Once again I watched attorney Rudy Giulliani rearranging the deck chairs on President Trump’s Titanic, but the Robert Mueller iceberg is getting larger and closer. It’s just a matter of time.
Jacqui Carole
Atlantic City
Cates Road better slowed
Kudos to the Hamilton Township Committee for following the lead of Egg Harbor Township and lowering the speed limit on Cates Road to 25 mph. Most of Cates Road was designed as a residential street, and it was not constructed to be a major thoroughfare for high-speed traffic.
Dave Gruber
Mays Landing
Student debt problem lender greed, not credits
Regarding the Aug. 18 story, “New laws promote NJ higher education”:
By setting a limit on the credits required for college degrees, state Sen. Shirley K. Turner, D-Hunterdon, shows she would rather place a Band-Aid on the symptom, as opposed to attacking the real problem, which is easily identifiable as corporate greed of student loan institutions.
She would much better serve her constituency by proposing legislation that stops the lending institutions from raping the public for no other reason than greed.
Zack Bocelle
Hammonton