Repave Atlantic in A.C.
I hope that with all the profits the casinos have earned and the state of New Jersey has stood to benefit, that Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City will be repaired correctly and paved so that it’s not like a pothole ally. Atlantic City is a resort, and yet one of the main roads is just horrible to drive on.
By repairing and paving Atlantic Avenue, all the businesses including the casinos stand to benefit.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Supreme Court nominee against reproductive rights
My daughter and her friends have only known an America where the right to safe and legal abortion is the law of the land. Roe v. Wade was decided and became law 45 years ago.
Since taking office, President Trump has launched an unending attack on the reproductive rights of women. Now he has nominated extremist Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court of the United States. A Kavanaugh dissent would have delayed access to an abortion for a teen in the country illegally while a sponsor for her was sought. Prior to being nominated, Kavanaugh was vetted by anti-abortion conservative groups, including the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation. The mission of these organizations is to reverse Roe v. Wade.
With this nomination, the right to access abortion safely and legally in this country may be on the line. My daughter cannot have less rights than me. That’s not progress. We cannot go back.
The Senate must act to reject this candidate and his regressive and extremist positions.
Christine Gorham
Ocean City
Farming in Norma offered Jewish immigrants refuge
We mustn’t forget our forefathers and those who sought refuge in America from abuse abroad.The sum and substance of today’s generation is a result of what has been taught through the years in survival and decency.
Due to a grant provided by philanthropist Baron de Hirsch, a group of Jewish immigrants were afforded the opportunity to settle in America and started farming in Norma, providing a sense of worth to the community and a refuge from persecution.
A picnic held at Alliance Cemetery on Aug. 12 commemorated the founding of Alliance Colony some 136 years ago and brought together 400 people to share its history.
Eli and Ethel Abramowitz were among the first settlers, as were those with surnames familiar to area residents, including Levin, Perskie and Bayuk, all of Russian descent.
Today, a movement prevails to preserve farming, which is sort of a tribute to the generosity of Hirsch and those who settled for survival.
No matter what group we’re part of, we should never take the gift of freedom for granted.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove