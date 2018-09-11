Welfare overloaded to force guaranteed income
Two recent articles, by Ron Haskins and Tyler Cohen, provide ample proof that the strategy of Columbia University professors Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven to destroy the U.S. welfare system and other institutions is well on its way to fruition. Briefly stated, the strategy is to overload the system with recipients to the point of its insolvency and collapse, so it is replaced with a guaranteed annual income. Consider the figures from the Council of Economic Advisers, quoted by Haskins: 61 percent of working-aged adults, from 18 to 64, are on food stamps. The number of people receiving food stamps increased to an estimated 47 million under President Obama, who was a student at Columbia in the 1980s.
Cloward and Piven espoused the principle in 1966, when welfare and food stamp recipients were a fraction of what they are now.
Cloward and Piven were acolytes of Saul Alinsky, author of “Rules for Radicals,” and used techniques outlined in that tome. I have read “Rules for Radicals” and I wish more Americans would get their heads out of the sand and actually learn what is going on, before casting their vote, some of whom do so based on what some lame-brained “celebrity” supporting the latest liberal candidate says. Those people are the “useful idiots” of whom Vladimir Lenin spoke, and employed when he orchestrated the formation of the Soviet Union. Most learned people know how that turned out (think Venezuela).
Philip Topps
Leeds Point
Church needs group to reform its rules
The ongoing tragedy regarding some priests’ sexual behavior is deplorable to the point of a need to make major reform to current dogma.
Pope Francis has done well recently to be accountable with his actions and sense of personal accountability. But too much damage has been done with past moral blindness, particularly when it officially reaches into the hierarchy of cardinals in such large congregations like Boston, New York and Philadelphia.
The Roman Catholic Church seems incapable of establishing means to identify and deal with this type of criminal behavior within its ranks. Perhaps it’s time to demonstrate to the world that it can be dynamic and transparent enough to make tangible and visible improvements before further damage is done.
The pope could form a group of experts to include cardinals, women and legal expertise to consider solutions that would transform some of the fundamental rules of the church. Possible outcomes could include: ability of women to serve as priests; allow current and future priests to marry; hold known and proven predators more accountable in a non-religious legal system. The world population, including Catholics and non-Catholics, have tolerated this stigma and criminal behavior for far too long. Time for action is upon us.
Bernard J. Hanlin
Somers Point