Levitts created wildlife park
Most of us are familiar with the phrase “giving back to the community.” This phrase is an especially fitting way to describe the efforts of a couple in Northfield that have given back to the community in a big way.
Following a fire in 2018 that destroyed the home next door to theirs on Bay Avenue, Richard and Debbie Levitt purchased the vacant property with the idea of turning it into a backyard wildlife habitat for all to enjoy. The Levitts, who have been active residents in the Northfield community for over 40 years, did just that by converting the lot into a picturesque park, featuring unobstructed views of the surrounding marshes, rare wildlife ranging from terrapins to ospreys and seasonal wildflowers. Whether it’s bird watching, a peaceful walk along a quarter acre path or just a seat on the park bench that the Levitts have graciously provided, this unique space has something for everyone.
Over the course of the nearly two decades I’ve spent in public service, I’ve come across great people from all walks of life in Atlantic County, but it always inspires me to see that the human spirit of giving is still alive and well. As a lifelong resident of Northfield, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Richard and Debbie Levitt for their incredibly thoughtful gesture that offers something for both residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo
Northfield
Legislation helps veterans
As a retired Army sergeant and corrections captain, I have seen firsthand the challenges that veterans face after returning home.
I graduated high school in Millville in 1968, which was a big year in the Vietnam War. I ended up in I Corps, not far from the demilitarized zone. I was 20 at the time and it was a heck of a way to grow up. At times it seems like a million years ago. Other times it feels like yesterday. But it made me who I am.
Once I got back home, I was lucky enough to meet and marry my wife, Bonnie. I was blessed to have a career in law enforcement, retiring as a captain several years ago. And I was fortunate to be able to be involved in the community, coaching youth basketball, baseball and soccer for 13 years while my kids were in school; and being an active community member in everything from the North Italy Club and the Thunderbolt Club to the American Legion and the Elks. For a lot of years most people called me coach, not assemblyman.
But most of us who have served in the military want to continue our service. We take an oath, and that oath never ends. So in 2015, at the ripe young age of 64, I ran for the Assembly.
It’s been rewarding to make such a difference in people’s lives as an assemblyman. Together with Bob Andrzejczak and Matt Milam, I’ve been able to pass 25 bills to help veterans, including laws to provide job training and scholarships to returning veterans.
This year we passed legislation to double the veterans income tax deduction to $6,000. This, coupled with legislation to expand the senior property tax freeze, will help veterans and seniors who are on a fixed income stay in their homes and retire with a bit of dignity.
It is important that qualified residents know about these programs and take full advantage of them, and we invite them to contact our offices to apply. They can call 609-465-0700 in Cape May County and 856-696-7109 in Cumberland County.
Assemblyman Bruce Land
Cape May Court House
