A.C. Boardwalk damaged by heavy truck traffic
The truck traffic on the Atlantic City Boardwalk has caused almost all of the boards to come loose because of the vehicles’ weight pushing against the fasteners.
The countless loose boards will cause walking and biking accidents.
We recently watched fully loaded trucks cross at Texas Avenue for the air show that almost caved in the Boardwalk.
Robert Friedenberg
Galloway Township
Democrats are tied to indefensible positions
The Democrats are in trouble because they have no clear message, and I suspect they will not be able to cobble one together.
I don’t see a way for them to distance themselves from the frightening insanity that has broken out all over the land. They are tied to the violence of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, violence and intolerance against free speech on college campuses, abolishing ICE, open borders and many more indefensible issues.
It is a safety risk to wear a Make America Great Again hat, or to have a Trump bumper sticker. The media under-reported a woman recently charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly intentionally hitting a car with a Trump sticker in Hyannis, Mass.
When the Democratic leadership had the opportunity to call for calm, and to condemn bike-lock assaults and riotous property damage, they defended it instead, and defended MS-13 gang members after President Trump’s comment that they are animals. The media frames Trump loyalists as mindless sycophants, but Americans can’t be expected to abandon him for the incoherence and instability of the left and vote Democrat in November.
Joel Brockenberry
Mays Landing
Politically correct pageant unwatchable
How is it possible to turn a money-making beauty contest into an unwatchable politically correct nightmare? The feel-good lefties of PC who are taking advantage of a drop in testosterone levels of American males have eliminated the swimsuit competition.
Low testosterone in both males and females causes mental confusion and adds to public schools’ emasculation of our sons by the application of PC. They removed competition in the schoolyard and don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings.
I for one will never watch this perversion of reality anymore than I would watch 50 woman take an IQ test dressed as beekeepers. Sorry to say, even Atlantic City’s diving horse couldn’t save this contest, although I would prefer to see the horse.
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine